Homewood-Flossmoor High School head librarian Jane Harper has seen many changes in her 16 years at H-F, but students’ love of books has remained a constant. “Kids still love the print books. Kids love to read,” she said. “Our budget is such that we’re able to provide them with the newest and best examples of young adult literature and they are just eating it up. Circulation on our books is really strong.”

FLOSSMOOR, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO