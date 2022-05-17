ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

West Haven Tops Lauralton Hall 13-7 in Girls Softball

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trip to Biondi Field Monday - Girls Softball - Lauralton Hall at West Haven. The Blue Devils came out on top with a 13-7 victory over the Crusaders. For West Haven - Brianna...

New London: Road closures ahead of VP Harris visit to U.S. Coast Guard

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 141st Commencement exercises on Wednesday. After four years of studying and learning to become the best officers possible, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 will graduate on May 18, 2022 on Cadet Memorial Field at the USCGA, 31 Mohegan Ave., New London, CT 06320. The graduation is scheduled to commence at 11am. The Academy's 141th Commencement ceremony will feature Vice President Kamala Harris as the keynote speaker. The commencement is not open to the public.
NEW LONDON, CT

