West Haven Tops Lauralton Hall 13-7 in Girls Softball

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 141st Commencement exercises on Wednesday. After four years of studying and learning to become the best officers possible, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 will graduate on May 18, 2022 on Cadet Memorial Field at the USCGA, 31 Mohegan Ave., New London, CT 06320. The graduation is scheduled to commence at 11am. The Academy's 141th Commencement ceremony will feature Vice President Kamala Harris as the keynote speaker. The commencement is not open to the public.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO