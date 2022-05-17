ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Northeast Ohio's efforts to fight the rise in hate crimes

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationally, and in Ohio, there has been...

www.wkyc.com

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers propose bill to expunge eviction records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bipartisan bill aims to help Ohio families rebuild their lives after financial hardship. The vast majority of evictions are eventually dismissed in court, but just one filing can follow a person for at least seven years in Ohio. In a competitive rental market, applicants can easily get turned away with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

3News Investigation leads to second Ohio bill to outlaw secret tracking by devices like AirTags

CLEVELAND — A new bill introduced in the Ohio Senate would outlaw electronic tracking with devices—such as Apple AirTags—without a person's consent. It is the second state legislative action taken as a result of advocacy by 3News, following a 3News Investigates report which uncovered loopholes in Ohio law that allows stalkers to secretly track your every move, and it may be perfectly legal under existing Ohio law.
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Abortion ban hearing in Ohio gets unsurprisingly heated

A committee hearing for the latest effort in banning abortion started with a warning on Thursday at the Ohio Statehouse. That warning, which came from committee Chair Shane Wilkin, a Republican from Hillsboro, noted that both witnesses and lawmakers needed to maintain "decorum" and treat the others with respect. Noting that it was a passionate and emotional topic, he did say that they would have security boot people out for disrupting the hearing.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

In blatantly ignoring voters’ will on redistricting, Ohio GOP takes us closer to autocracy

Ohio Republicans’ latest actions show they believe they are close to victory in maintaining their gerrymandered state legislative districts (”GOP asks court to delay maps ruling until November,” May 10). They accomplished this “win” by running out the clock, ignoring fair maps submitted by outside mapmakers, disregarding Ohio Supreme Court directives by resubmitting previously rejected maps and continually ignoring reforms (approved by 70%-plus of Ohioans) requiring transparency and proportionality. This is no “victory” for Ohio voters.
OHIO STATE
News Break
Politics
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine announces new round of support to help redevelop Ohio neighborhoods

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced today that $100 million in state support is now available as part of the second round of the Transformational Mixed-Used Development Program. The Ohio Department of Development began accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2023 projects today. The...
OHIO STATE
sunny95.com

Words of caution on COVID in Ohio

COLUMBUS – While COVID-19 cases have declined dramatically in Ohio, they are increasing in the United States and health officials warn the pandemic could get even worse over the coming months. “We need to take this opportunity to prepare for the fall,” Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Statehouse Republicans plan constitutional amendment aimed a general election: Capitol Letter

Ballot ban: Republicans are planning another planned constitutional amendment that could shape the atmosphere surrounding the November election. As Andrew Tobias writes, the proposal would ask voters to amend the state constitution to bar non-citizens from voting in local and state elections, something that’s already illegal at the state level but which is murkier at the local level. Republicans, many of whom cited a 2020 move by residents in the liberal village of Yellow Springs to grant non-citizens the right to vote in local elections, are preparing to introduce a joint resolution as soon as today.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine ‘disappointed’ with Ohio State tuition hikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rebuked leaders at The Ohio State University for approving a tuition hike for incoming students. The university’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to increase tuition and fees for incoming Ohio freshmen by 4.6%, or $549, according to a news release from the university. Out-of-state incoming first-year students […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Scam targets Ohio healthcare workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Better Call 4 scam alert, specifically for healthcare workers.  The Ohio Board of Nursing said it has received reports of fraudulent phone calls from individuals who claim to work for the agency, trying to get their hands on personal information.  If you’re in healthcare, you’re familiar with the Ohio Board […]
OHIO STATE

