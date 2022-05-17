Northeast Ohio's efforts to fight the rise in hate crimes

There is a question I have heard a lot over the past 30 years from friends and colleagues who come to Ohio for work or college from eastern seaboard states that are reliably blue in their politics — places like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts. The question usually...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bipartisan bill aims to help Ohio families rebuild their lives after financial hardship. The vast majority of evictions are eventually dismissed in court, but just one filing can follow a person for at least seven years in Ohio. In a competitive rental market, applicants can easily get turned away with […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously upheld a 2019 state law setting financial disincentives for local governments in Ohio to use cameras to catch and fine motorists for driving infractions. The village of Newburgh Heights and the city of East Cleveland had challenged the law, which reduces...
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers are likely today, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Showers will continue overnight as temps drop to the upper 50s. Read more. MLB: Cincinnati Reds...
CLEVELAND — A new bill introduced in the Ohio Senate would outlaw electronic tracking with devices—such as Apple AirTags—without a person's consent. It is the second state legislative action taken as a result of advocacy by 3News, following a 3News Investigates report which uncovered loopholes in Ohio law that allows stalkers to secretly track your every move, and it may be perfectly legal under existing Ohio law.
A committee hearing for the latest effort in banning abortion started with a warning on Thursday at the Ohio Statehouse. That warning, which came from committee Chair Shane Wilkin, a Republican from Hillsboro, noted that both witnesses and lawmakers needed to maintain "decorum" and treat the others with respect. Noting that it was a passionate and emotional topic, he did say that they would have security boot people out for disrupting the hearing.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A bill moving forward at the Ohio Statehouse would give $422 million from the massive federal coronavirus relief bill to the state’s smaller towns and township governments. The Republican-controlled Ohio House voted Wednesday to approve House Bill 377, which formally allocates some of the $10 billion...
Ohio Republicans’ latest actions show they believe they are close to victory in maintaining their gerrymandered state legislative districts (”GOP asks court to delay maps ruling until November,” May 10). They accomplished this “win” by running out the clock, ignoring fair maps submitted by outside mapmakers, disregarding Ohio Supreme Court directives by resubmitting previously rejected maps and continually ignoring reforms (approved by 70%-plus of Ohioans) requiring transparency and proportionality. This is no “victory” for Ohio voters.
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced today that $100 million in state support is now available as part of the second round of the Transformational Mixed-Used Development Program. The Ohio Department of Development began accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2023 projects today. The...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday that would require Ohio public colleges and universities to give students up to three days off each year to observe religious practices. House Bill 353, dubbed the Testing Your Faith Act, now heads to the Senate for consideration. The...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in the Ohio General Assembly have introduced a joint resolution calling for a constitutional amendment preventing local governments from allowing non-U.S. citizens to vote in local elections. If the joint resolution is adopted by three-fifths of both the House and Senate, the proposed amendment would...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Proponents argued Thursday in a committee hearing that sometimes got testy that the legislature needs to pass a bill outlawing abortion under most circumstances in the state. House Bill 598 would create a new crime in Ohio: criminal abortion, punishable as a fourth-degree felony, for inducing an...
COLUMBUS – While COVID-19 cases have declined dramatically in Ohio, they are increasing in the United States and health officials warn the pandemic could get even worse over the coming months. “We need to take this opportunity to prepare for the fall,” Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said it was important to visit the Crossridge Landfill in Jefferson County on Thursday as his office is still involved in litigation pertaining to the site. "I'm very troubled by what I saw,” Yost said. Signs up and down...
Ballot ban: Republicans are planning another planned constitutional amendment that could shape the atmosphere surrounding the November election. As Andrew Tobias writes, the proposal would ask voters to amend the state constitution to bar non-citizens from voting in local and state elections, something that’s already illegal at the state level but which is murkier at the local level. Republicans, many of whom cited a 2020 move by residents in the liberal village of Yellow Springs to grant non-citizens the right to vote in local elections, are preparing to introduce a joint resolution as soon as today.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rebuked leaders at The Ohio State University for approving a tuition hike for incoming students. The university’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to increase tuition and fees for incoming Ohio freshmen by 4.6%, or $549, according to a news release from the university. Out-of-state incoming first-year students […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Better Call 4 scam alert, specifically for healthcare workers. The Ohio Board of Nursing said it has received reports of fraudulent phone calls from individuals who claim to work for the agency, trying to get their hands on personal information. If you’re in healthcare, you’re familiar with the Ohio Board […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court Thursday allowing the state’s legislature to withhold funding from cities that utilize red-light and speeding cameras for enforcement may spell the end of the technology’s use. After the court required an appeals process to be established challenging...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — $4.8 million in grants have been awarded to nearly 100 schools throughout Ohio in the state’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program “to help them improve the overall safety and security of their buildings.”. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced details Thursday morning that the...
Comments / 1