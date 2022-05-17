Northeast Ohio's efforts to fight the rise in hate crimes

Ballot ban: Republicans are planning another planned constitutional amendment that could shape the atmosphere surrounding the November election. As Andrew Tobias writes, the proposal would ask voters to amend the state constitution to bar non-citizens from voting in local and state elections, something that’s already illegal at the state level but which is murkier at the local level. Republicans, many of whom cited a 2020 move by residents in the liberal village of Yellow Springs to grant non-citizens the right to vote in local elections, are preparing to introduce a joint resolution as soon as today.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO