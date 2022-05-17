ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Zoë Kravitz Is the New Face of Omega

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand ambassador for Saint Laurent and YSL Beauty, Zoë Kravitz has now been named the new face of Omega in the luxury accessories category. “I love the adventurous spirit of Omega. That willingness to take risks and try something new, without sacrificing the integrity of the brand. It’s rare and...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega#Diamonds#Watchmaker#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Calvin Klein Celebrates Pride in "This Is Love" Campaign

With Pride Month just around the corner, Calvin Klein has debuted its latest campaign “This Is Love” celebrating families in the LGBTQ+ community. The visuals, shot by John Edmonds, feature a diverse cast of leaders in the community, who model CK’s latest Pride collection. Actor Sasha Lane and Sergio Lane, filmmaker John Waters and actor Mink Stole, members of The Trevor Project, musician Snail Mail and more are styled in the apparel range, which is highlighted with the “This Is Love” slogan throughout. In addition to apparel, the collection features underwear and activewear in colors inspired by the Progress Pride Flag — Black for Beauty; Brown for Power; Pink for Sex; Orange for Healing; Yellow for Sunlight; Tan for Harmony; White for Nonbinary; Turquoise for Magic; and Blue for Serenity. These hues are woven together in the Reimagined Heritage Underwear range to symbolize the intersectionality of sexualities, gender identities and sex characteristics.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The North Face's New "NSE" Collection Celebrates Movement and Motion

The North Face released the latest installment of its “NSE” collection, celebrating our body’s ability to move and the power of creative expression. Inspired by the brand’s outdoor heritage, the collection is titled “NSE” after “Never Stop Exploring.” Made up of engineered knits and technical fabrics, the new launch aims to support wearers through all aspects of their day. Fusing lifestyle garments with specifically-designed sportswear, the collection prioritizes stretch, support and comfort, embracing the natural movements of the body.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

PRISCAVera's FW22 Lookbook Captures the Essence of NYC

PRISCAVera has unveiled a playful lookbook for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, highlighting its love for New York City. The images are inspired by founder Prisca Vera Franchetti’s “Things To Do in NYC” bucket list she once created for her friends and family. Models are seen doing the most classic NYC things, including taking the Staten Island Ferry, jogging in Central Park, grabbing a pretzel from a hot dog cart, dressing up as the Statue of Liberty and more. The visuals are a juxtaposition of the different scenes that could happen in the Big Apple, from kissing an exotic pet to simply walking down the street with hands full of shopping bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Daily Paper's SS22 Resort Collection Fuses Crochet With African Identity

Amsterdam-based brand Daily Paper unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, inspired by the founder’s heritage. Titled ‘Resort’, the SS22 collection fuses a range of color palettes from the Ghanaian, Moroccan and Somali flags with crochet dresses, swimwear sets and bike shorts in mens and women’s silhouettes. Ranging from soft beiges and blues to vivid reds and yellows, the lookbook features a mix of minimal and statement styles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Everything You Need to Know About the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Fade Carbon" Release

After leaked images starting making the rounds on social media earlier this month, official imagery and release details have finally been confirmed for the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 “Fade Carbon.”. The newly revealed colorway stands out among YEEZY‘s mostly tonal offerings, thanks to a vivid purple/red gradient. Atop the...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Supreme Features Famed Photographer Roy DeCarava in Spring 2022 Capsule

Following a recently revealed Stone Island collection, Supreme reveals its next partnership for Spring 2022. The streetwear brand has collaborated with the archives of famed artist and photographer Roy DeCarava for a selection of tees and hoodies. Roy’s most famed work captures New York City during the Harlem Renaissance with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

A Lizzo Documentary Is Coming to HBO Max

A new documentary on Lizzo is set to premiere on HBO Max. Directed by Doug Pray, the film has been in the works since 2020 and will cover the “About Damn Time” musician’s career, from the early days to her rise to fame. Not much else information is available as of writing, but the movie arrives just months after Lizzo’s upcoming studio album Special set to drop on July 15.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Under the Baedar: Vans Checkerboard Classic Mule

Welcome to Under the Baedar — our newest series highlighting under-the-radar buys across fashion and beauty. With hype, scarcity and resale driving the current shopping landscape, these slept-on picks are ahead of the curve and much easier to acquire. For this round, we’re highlighting a fresh take on a...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy