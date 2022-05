Singapore will strive to keep its borders open and stay connected to the rest of world even if a new variant of Covid-19 emerges, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said. The island city has learned from its past experiences of dealing with Covid variants, Iswaran said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg News. When omicron hit, Singapore didn’t backtrack on its reopening plans but rather decided to wait and see how things panned out, he said, noting that response was different versus the delta outbreak.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO