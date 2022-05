We have all been there before. We are in a hurry. We didn't leave the house in time. You finally get on the road, only to end up behind some farm equipment. The answer is, that it depends on where you are on the road. Just like any other vehicle, you may only pass a slow-moving vehicle in a passing zone AND if you can do it safely. If you cannot see around that vehicle to know if there is oncoming traffic, you should not attempt to pass them. A slow-moving vehicle is defined as a vehicle that operates at less than 40 miles per hour. You'll be able to recognize them because they should have what they call a "Speed Identification Symbol" (SIS) and the “slow-moving vehicle triangle” displayed on the back of the vehicle.

TRAFFIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO