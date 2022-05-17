ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richest Asian Is Also Busiest Dealmaker With a $17 Billion Spree

By P R Sanjai
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani became the richest person in Asia this year. Now, a vast...

www.bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

World’s Richest Family Loses $19 Billion in Walmart Wipeout

The Walton family fortune tumbled almost $19 billion on Tuesday after Walmart Inc. slashed its profit outlook. Walmart, controlled by the family, fell 11% in New York trading after the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company reported earnings that lagged analysts’ estimates. Soaring inflation heaped pressure on the retailing giant’s profit margins in the first quarter, testing the company’s appetite to raise prices.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Bloomberg

Singapore Wants to Keep Borders Open Even If Variant Emerges

Singapore will strive to keep its borders open and stay connected to the rest of world even if a new variant of Covid-19 emerges, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said. The island city has learned from its past experiences of dealing with Covid variants, Iswaran said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg News. When omicron hit, Singapore didn’t backtrack on its reopening plans but rather decided to wait and see how things panned out, he said, noting that response was different versus the delta outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

Apple Delays Plan to Have Staff in Office Three Days a Week

Apple Inc. delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, marking the latest setback in its efforts to return to normal. The company informed employees Tuesday that it’s delaying the requirement, which had been slated to...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

A $60 Billion Crypto Collapse Reveals a New Kind of Bank Run

Last fall, on the advice of a friend, Odosa Iyamuosa invested his life savings of $4,000 in a cryptocurrency called Luna. The 28-year-old, who lives in Abuja, Nigeria, researched the coin himself online, and what he found seemed promising. Luna’s price was soaring, thanks to the success of another coin with which it was deeply intertwined, TerraUSD. Some of the crypto industry’s biggest names had already invested, including Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., the high-frequency-trading firm Jump Trading, and venture investment arms of the exchanges Coinbase Global Inc. and Binance.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

China Economy Czar Vows to Back Tech Firms After Crackdown

China’s top economic official gave an unusual public show of support for digital platform companies Tuesday, suggesting Beijing may be ready to let up on a year-long clampdown on technology giants as it battles a slowing economy. The government will support the development of digital economy companies and their...
CHINA
Bloomberg

Stocks Rout Deepens on Earnings Doubts; Bonds Gain: Markets Wrap

A global stocks rout deepened on Thursday, with European shares tumbling and American index futures signaling more losses ahead after yesterday’s selloff that erased of $1.5 trillion of market value from US equities. Futures on the S&P 500 Index slid 1.4% after the equity benchmark posted the biggest single-day...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Hong Kong Airlines Asks Pilots to Take Leave on Reduced Pay

Hong Kong Airlines Ltd. has asked pilots to take several months leave on sharply reduced pay as Covid-19 lockdowns in China snarl supply chains, weakening demand for air freight -- the carrier’s key source of income during the pandemic. The financially troubled carrier is calling for volunteers to take...
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

Buying Call Options Is New Stock Hedge for Traders Eyeing a Big Bounce

Bearish investors are snapping up bullish options to ensure that their defensively positioned portfolios won’t be left behind if the latest rebound in US stocks proves persistent. Having slashed exposures or loaded up on hedges amid the past month’s equity turbulence, traders are now rushing to add calls that...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Exxon Retiree Rallies Holders Against C-Suite Perks, CEO Jet Use

Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives are showing a failure of leadership by accepting perks such as financial-planning services and use of the corporate jet for personal trips, according to 42-year veteran employee. Bernie Pafford, who worked in chemical research for Exxon until his 2018 retirement, has authored a proposal...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

China Banks Cut Key Rate by Record to Boost Ailing Economy

Chinese banks cut a key interest rate for long-term loans by a record amount, a move that would reduce mortgage costs and may boost weak loan demand amid a property slump and Covid lockdowns. The five-year loan prime rate, a reference for home mortgages, was lowered to 4.45% from 4.6%,...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Apple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project

Apple Inc. executives previewed its upcoming mixed-reality headset to the company’s board last week, indicating that development of the device has reached an advanced stage, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company’s board, made up of eight independent directors and Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook,...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Watch Out, Goldman: Firm Dumps Unlimited Vacation Policy Citing Worker Anxiety

A UK recruiting firm is bucking the trend for unlimited vacation after finding the policy was a source of anxiety for its workers. Ollie Scott, the chief executive officer of Unknown, said the limitless time off made employees feel guilty and question how many days they were really supposed to take. In the time the policy was in place, no one took more than 21 days a year, he said in a LinkedIn post.
MENTAL HEALTH
Bloomberg

Country Set to Default on Sovereign Debt: Sri Lanka Latest

Sri Lanka is set to default on $12.6 billion of overseas bonds as its new prime minister struggles to stabilize an economy spiraling into chaos fueled by a lack of dollars and surging inflation. The South Asian nation is set to blow through the grace period on $78 million of...
BUSINESS

