Parliament Begins as PM Warns of Hardship: Sri Lanka Latest

By Bloomberg News
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Sri Lanka’s parliament is set to reconvene in a four-day session that could see lawmakers vote in a...

Bloomberg

Country Set to Default on Sovereign Debt: Sri Lanka Latest

Sri Lanka is set to default on $12.6 billion of overseas bonds as its new prime minister struggles to stabilize an economy spiraling into chaos fueled by a lack of dollars and surging inflation. The South Asian nation is set to blow through the grace period on $78 million of...
Ranil Wickremesinghe
#Parliament#Lawmakers#Financial Crisis
Asia
Sri Lanka
