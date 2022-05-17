Parliament Begins as PM Warns of Hardship: Sri Lanka Latest

Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union. Brussels is once again looking to London — with concern rather than any lingering affection. Officials are preparing for Boris Johnson’s government to introduce legislation within weeks to override parts of the Brexit deal that it agreed with the bloc after years of painstaking negotiations. Tensions continue to escalate and a potential trade war is looming. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said yesterday that the UK would prefer a deal, but that Britain has to act because of the situation in Northern Ireland. The EU is ready to suspend the entire trade accord if Johnson makes good on his threats, and the bloc warned it’s prepared to use “all measures” to punish the UK if the bill is enacted.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO