Milwaukee, WI

Braves Experience Power Outage While Staying at Allegedly Haunted Hotel in Milwaukee

By Scott Polacek
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Strange things have been known to happen to Major League Baseball players at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, and the Atlanta Braves experienced some issues of their own Monday. Rich Rovito of the...

bleacherreport.com

Related
Bleacher Report

Mets News: Jacob deGrom's MRI on Shoulder Injury Showed 'Continued Healing'

The New York Mets provided an update on ace Jacob deGrom on Tuesday, saying his shoulder showed "continued healing" in a recent checkup. There remains no timetable for when he'll be back on the mound. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was limited to 15 starts in 2021, which added...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Red Sox Rumors: Xander Bogaerts Contract Offer Seen as 'Serious Mistake' Within Team

Some within the Boston Red Sox organization reportedly hope the front office will admit it made a mistake with shortstop Xander Bogaerts. "There are voices in the organization who really, really hope that the team's ownership is willing to admit the spring offer to Bogaerts of a one-year extension was a serious mistake and pay the homegrown shortstop," Buster Olney of ESPN reported Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Combine Results 2022: Thursday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

The 2022 NBA draft combine entered into its second day in Chicago on Thursday. Not surprisingly, some of the top prospects in this year's class chose to limit their participation in the event. Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith canceled their media availability, and none of the three has taken part in the measurement portion.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Report: J. Cole Agrees to Basketball Contract with CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars

J. Cole is reportedly continuing his basketball career. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cole is signing a contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. It's his second consecutive year playing professionally following his run with the Patriots Basketball Club in the Basketball Africa League.
BASKETBALL
Bleacher Report

Phillies' Bryce Harper Receives Injection for Elbow Injury, out vs. Padres

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will miss Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow for a small tear in his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Harper received the injection on Sunday and could miss...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Twins Star Expected to Opt Out of Contract, Hit FA After Season

Carlos Correa may not be the shortstop of the Minnesota Twins for long. While Correa signed a three-year deal with the Twins in March, he has a player option after each of the first two seasons. Buster Olney of ESPN reported Wednesday that "there is an industry assumption that he'll opt out of his contract and become a free agent" if he returns to health from a finger injury and finishes the 2022 season in impressive fashion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

49ers' Realistic Trade Packages for Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers entered the NFL offseason with one of the most fascinating quarterback situations. A resolution to end Jimmy Garoppolo's time in the Bay Area was projected to happen before the 2022 NFL draft. Garoppolo was not dealt at any point of the offseason to date, and the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Frankie Montas Linked to Yankees, Mets, Cardinals, More

The fire sale in Oakland is likely to persist as Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas continues to generate interest from around Major League Baseball. The New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees are among the teams that have been linked to Montas recently, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
OAKLAND, CA
Bleacher Report

Braves' Top Hypothetical Trade Targets for Early Season Shake-Up

The Atlanta Braves have been slow out of the gates in their quest to defend their World Series title, but there's too much talent on their roster to count them out of contention just yet as they continue to hover around the .500 mark. The biggest issue has been the...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Thunder News: Who Experts Expect Team to Select With No. 2 Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder could come away from the 2022 NBA draft with the best prospect in the class despite owning the No. 2 overall pick. The Thunder jumped over the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons in Tuesday's draft lottery to be positioned behind the Orlando Magic. Most experts believe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bleacher Report

Is Jalen Brunson the Answer to Knicks' PG Problems Amid Free-Agency Rumors?

The New York Knicks need a new point guard. Unless, of course, the answer to this decades-long problem is already on the roster. While New York is expected to "aggressively pursue" Jalen Brunson in free agency, per B/R's Jake Fischer, there are plenty of potential Plan B alternatives worth exploring. And that's assuming Brunson deserves to carry Plan A status into the summer.
NBA
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle Interest Giants; Mets Linked to Mahle

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly in the market for starting pitching, and the Cincinnati Reds duo of Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle could be in their crosshairs. "I'm hearing that the Giants are looking at the Reds' starters, Castillo and Mahle," Jon Heyman of the New York Post said on The Show podcast (25:15 mark). "I do think there is a possibility there. The Mets have scouted at least Mahle as well. We talked about the lack of depth of starting pitching with all of these teams—there's going to be a lot of teams looking at them. But to me, the Giants is a team to keep an eye on for Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Hypothetical Blockbuster Trades to Shake Up NBA Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to make another NBA championship run with LeBron James. In fact, next season could be it, since the 37-year-old has nothing else remaining on his current contract. While James continues holding court with the Association's elite, the rest of this roster...
NBA

