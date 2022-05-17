ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C-M boys golf ends season at sectionals

By Troy Hyde
 3 days ago
Colfax-Mingo junior Cale Duffy swings through the ball during a home meet earlier this season. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

LEON — Three Colfax-Mingo golfers set new career-best scores during a Class 2A sectional tournament on March 11.

But the Tigerhawks’ season still ended after Colfax-Mingo finished sixth in the seven-team field.

Des Moines Christian had the top four scores and won the tournament with a 310 and Van Meter (342) also edged West Marshall (344) to advance at the par 72 Leon Golf and Country Club.

Shane Aikin led the Tigerhawks with a 105. Cale Duffy shot a career-best 106, Owen Ament turned in a career-best 118 and Cavan Magnuson had a career-best 125 to round out the Tigerhawks’ scoring golfers.

Shane Hostetter carded a non-counting 133. The Tigerhawks shot a 454 as a team and were 20 shots better than West Central Valley.

The other two teams in the field were Woodward-Granger (371) and Interstate 35 (436).

Des Moines Christian’s Carson Theis (75) and Jake Weissenburg (76) were the medalist and runner-up medalist.

