Lake Mary, FL

Bortles Foundation Golf Tournament

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Bortles helped raise thousands of dollars for local...

A big thank you for Bonifay Country Club

On behalf of the Board of Directors and members of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036, we want to thank Fred Karimipour of FMK Restaurant Group and his staff at Bonifay Country Club for allowing our Chapter to have our annual pancake breakfast that was held on Saturday, May 14th. We especially want to thank all of our volunteers, our sponsors and more important, all of the people who enjoyed the food. Without the participants who attended the breakfast, who purchased tickets and made donations to our Chapter, we can not assist the many organizations that we donate to. So we say to you, THANK YOU!
Deal near on new concessionaire for Seaside Grill

Vero Beach officials are negotiating a long-term concession agreement with a Royal Palm Beach-based company to take over the recently shuttered Seaside Grill at Jaycee Park. City Manager Monte Falls said last week he expects to present the City Council with a ready-to-sign, 30-year deal next month for a new lessor to take over the city-owned facility.
'Welcome to Rockville' 2022 kicks off in Daytona Beach

America's largest rock festival brought in tens of thousands of fans Thursday with Kiss as a headliner, one of the band's last shows in Florida. "Here for the music, here for the scene and having a great time, said Andrew Price, a fan who spoke to FOX 35. That music...
Big year ahead for amenities all throughout The Villages

Major revitalization projects are underway in the north, jaw-dropping new amenities are breaking ground in the south and more businesses are joining the scene from one end of The Villages to the other. “Tonight, there’s going to be a theme that intertwines through everything we’re going to talk about and...
EDEN Living to Build BTR Community in Florida

Located in Wildwood, Fla., the 130-unit project is slated for completion in fall 2023. EDEN Living is continuing to expand its build-to-rent community presence with a new project in Wildwood, Fla. The firm is planning to start construction on Eden Village, a 130-unit apartment community, in June. EDEN Living acquired...
Orlando man wins $5 million on lucky $20 scratch-off ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man turned $20 into $5 million after winning big on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Herbert Harris, Jr., 30, of Orlando, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of...
140,000 people to flock to Daytona Beach for rock festival

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — During race events, Daytona International Speedway often becomes a city within a city, but this weekend this city will rock with more than 90 hard rock bands on four stages over four days. With headliners including KISS, KORN, Nine Inch Nails and Guns N' Roses,...
Lou Holtz endorses Vennia Francois in HD 45

Francois is in a crowded field to represent the Walt Disney World area district. College Football Hall of Fame member and America First Republican Lou Holtz has endorsed Republican Vennia Francois in House District 45. Holtz, a Lake Nona resident of Orlando, is a former football coach in the NCAA...
Oviedo restaurant offers dining for customers with dementia

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Town House Restaurant in Oviedo is an institution. It’s known for its hometown feel, from the staff down to the delicious food. Now, the Town House Restaurant is known for one more thing, its dementia-friendly dining. How does a restaurant become dementia-friendly? At the...
Rezoning request denied for redevelopment of Palm Bay golf course

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Palm Bay Planning and Zoning Board voted against re-zoning a golf course for the development of homes during a meeting on Wednesday evening. Residents of a Palm Bay golf community have been up in arms over a proposal to tear down the course in favor of adding hundreds of new homes.
Orlando man wins $5 million in Gold Rush lottery scratch-off

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man got quite the payday when he bought a $20 scratch-off game ticket and won $5 million. Herbert Harris, 30, claimed his prize from the Gold Rush Limited game from the Florida Lottery, taking a lump sum of $3.9 million. [TRENDING: Frontier shares photo...
New Cocoa High School principal takes helm June 13th

COCOA - Denise Stewart will become Cocoa High School’s new principal beginning June 13th. Ms. Stewart currently works as an assistant principal at the school and has done so since 2018. She will replace Rachad T. Wilson, who has accepted the role of Chief Operating Officer with Brevard Public...
Tampa automotive group buys local Chevrolet and Chrysler Jeep stores

The Morgan Automotive Group, one of the largest chains of automobile dealers in the country, has bought two more stores, including its first Chevrolet dealership in Tampa. The stores are Jim Browne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Tampa Bay and Jim Browne Chevrolet Tampa. They are Tampa-based Morgan’s 54th and 55th stores and the 22nd and 23rd in the Tampa Bay.
Heatwave continues with chance for storms rising in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Hot temps return to the area with area highs inland heading for the lower-mid 90s, close to 90 along the beaches. There could be a few very isolated storms around after 3pm with chances in the 20-30% range....
