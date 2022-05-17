Dragons’ Jakaria Gaines signs NLI to run Track at Campbellsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action are April Forrester, Director of Human Resources at Physicians Rehab Solution, and Brandon Phillips, VP of Business Development at Physicians Rehab Solution. April and Brandon volunteered for a 5th grade JA in a Day at Natcher Elementary. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. April and Brandon said, “We had an absolute blast volunteering in the 5th grade classroom. The students were highly engaged with the curriculum and their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit was on full display. We look forward to volunteering again!”

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO