ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

Dragons’ Jakaria Gaines signs NLI to run Track at Campbellsville

By Brett Alper
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another day, another signing, Monday, Warren Central track and field’s Jakaria Gaines...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Hamilton Announces Return to WKU Hilltopper Basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball forward Jairus Hamilton announced his return to WKU for his final year of eligibility after withdrawing from the transfer portal. Hamilton started in 26 contests for the Hilltoppers, averaging 29.9 minutes of action. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Colonel hoopsters Vaughn & Williams sign with Delta College

Two members of Christian County’s boys team signed colleigate letters today. Trez Vaughn and Jaiden Williams are attending Delta College in Saginaw, MI. In 25 games last season, Vaughn averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. Williams missed most of the season due to a football injury but averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13 games for the Colonels, who finished 10-23.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

New Collegiate basketball coach excited to be back in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Collegiate announced a new boys basketball head coach this month who has ties to Louisville. Mark Lieberman was announced as the Titans' next head coach on May 5. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Epicenter prepping for Preakness Stakes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Saturday will be two weeks since Epicenter, a horse born and bred in Vette city ran in the Kentucky Derby and got runner-up. Fast forward to now and Epicenter is prepping to run in the Preakness Stakes. The Harris family who bred Epicenter spoke...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Campbellsville, KY
Sports
City
Campbellsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Card Chronicle

The D.J. Wagner-Reed Sheppard showdown is off ... for now

Bad news for Louisville hoops fans who were hoping to get a live look at potential future Cardinals D.J. Wagner and Aaaron Bradshaw: The planned May 27 game at Valley High School between AAU squads Midwest Basketball Club (featuring Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard) and New Jersey Scholars has been canceled.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Cougars hold off Wildcats for 13th District Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the ninth straight district title game between Logan County and Franklin-Simpson, the Cougars held off a late push from the Wildcats to win their first district championship since 2018. Logan County struck first with a 3-0 lead in the third inning, Franklin-Simpson then scored...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The U of L baseball team wrapped up the non-conference portion of its regular season with a 10-3 triumph over Eastern Kentucky Tuesday night. The Cards kick off a monster series with Virginia on Thursday. —Jaire Alexander’s new deal with the Green Bay Packers will make him the highest-paid cornerback...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Rotary club plans tornado memorial for Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been almost six months since tornadoes tore through parts of western Kentucky. In Dawson Springs, the rotary club recently voted on plans to build a memorial in honor of those lost in the storms. Members of the local rotary club say they wanted...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Campbellsville University#Triple Jump#Dragons#Nli#Wbko#National Letter Of Intent
gobigbluecountry.com

Kenny Payne on John Calipari and the Kentucky-Louisville Rivalry

Louisville coach Kenny Payne joined Jon Rothstein’s podcast earlier this week where he discussed his relationship with John Calipari and the rivalry between Kentucky and Louisville. Payne spent ten seasons with Calipari at Kentucky, including six as the top assistant on staff. In those ten seasons, the Wildcats appeared...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action are April Forrester and Brandon Phillips

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action are April Forrester, Director of Human Resources at Physicians Rehab Solution, and Brandon Phillips, VP of Business Development at Physicians Rehab Solution. April and Brandon volunteered for a 5th grade JA in a Day at Natcher Elementary. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. April and Brandon said, “We had an absolute blast volunteering in the 5th grade classroom. The students were highly engaged with the curriculum and their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit was on full display. We look forward to volunteering again!”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Students dig up Black history at the Kentucky School for the Blind

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though he got pricked by a thorn while excavating, Kentucky School for the Blind 7th grader Wyatt Wilson enjoys digging up history. “It got me pretty good, but it doesn’t matter,” says Wilson. “That’s a piece of a toy. You can see it right there. It’s purple.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

“Louisville Live” isn’t going anywhere

Fairly or unfairly, the Chris Mack era at Louisville is destined to be remembered as one of the least successful stretches in the history of Cardinal basketball. U of L made just one NCAA tournament in four seasons under Mack, and won a grand total of zero games in the Big Dance. A global pandemic and other off-the-court distractions like the Dino Gaudio extortion disaster only added to the unsightliness.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WBKO

Women in the Arts Exhibit to be on display June 3-4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health’s Women in the Arts exhibit is scheduled for Friday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex. This exhibit recognizes the work of Kentucky...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the first minority owner of a bartending school in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is making a splash by operating her own bartending school. Breast cancer survivor Charisse LeMaster is the first minority owner of a bar tending school in Kentucky. What You Need To Know. A Louisville woman became the first minority owner of a bartending...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Trainer Cox suspended in Kentucky for horse's failed test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky horse racing stewards have suspended Brad Cox, trainer of 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun, for 10 days with a $500 fine and disqualified colt Warrior’s Charge for a failed postrace drug test after the Stephen Foster Stakes last June at Churchill Downs. The test...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. Water District names 2022 scholarship recipient

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Water District continues to promote education in the water supply field and as a part of its overall community involvement efforts by offering a scholarship each year. Erica Edwards from Warren East High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Western Kentucky...
WARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy