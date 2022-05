CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A new survey shows we’ve made very little progress getting those against the COVID-19 vaccine to change their minds. About 1 in 6 say they’re definitely not going to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). It’s a number that hasn’t changed in more than a year. That’s a problem if you look at the latest CDC numbers.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO