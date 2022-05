We're a few weeks into the New Jersey single-use plastic bag ban. Although I've heard a few grumblings here and there about how annoying it is, for the most part, I think many of us are already kind of used to it. Like many other New Jerseyans, I still have trouble remembering to bring reusable bags with me to the store, but personally, I don't really mind the ban!

PET SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO