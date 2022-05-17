ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

Candidate crash course: Bone up on primary, City Council hopefuls

By From staff reports
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRTL9_0fgSRjJ400
Wilson County poll worker Christina McNeil shows voter Cynthia Wall how to fill in the bubbles on the ballot during the first day of early voting at the Wilson County Board of Elections office on April 28.

Want to learn more about the candidates in North Carolina’s 2022 primaries and the Wilson City Council elections before casting your vote?

The Wilson Times has compiled this online voter resource guide with links to previously published news stories, coverage of local candidate forums and responses to the newspaper’s 2022 candidate survey.

Click on the bolded hyperlinks below to read selected stories on WilsonTimes.com. Each story will open in a new browser window or tab.

This isn't an exhaustive list of all election-related content. The Times has also published individual stories about candidate endorsements, fundraising, advertising and campaigning. The stories linked below provide a summary of relevant races. For additional election stories, click here to launch the WilsonTimes.com search page and enter a candidate's name or the office on the ballot to see all search results.

GENERAL VOTER INFORMATION

State board offers 12 tips for Election Day voters

Early voting ended Saturday; Election Day is Tuesday

WILSON CITY COUNCIL

Candidate forum: ‘Demand more of our local officials’

Candidate surveys for District 3 and District 5: Candidates concerned with housing, transportation

Candidate surveys for District 6 and District 7: 5 candidates seek 2 City Council seats

District 6: Candidate running in wrong district feels ‘backstabbed’

1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Candidate forum: US House hopefuls share vision

Candidate surveys: 12 hopefuls seek US House seat

Campaign finance: It’s Sandy vs. Sandy in congressional money race

N.C. SENATE DISTRICT 4

Candidate forum: Senate hopefuls make their case

Candidate surveys: 4 seek support in state Senate primaries

U.S. SENATE

Democratic primary: Cheri Beasley became front-runner early in campaign

Republican primary: Trump-endorsed Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory led pack

N.C. COURT OF APPEALS

Republican primary: GOP voters to select Seat 9, Seat 11 nominees

Note: The Democratic Party has no primary in this contest.

Wilson judge sets sights on NC appeals court

N.C. SUPREME COURT

Republican primary: 3 seek Seat 5 nomination

Note: The Democratic Party has no primary in this contest.

Comments / 0

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Local primary election results are in

The North Carolina primary election is over. Here are the unofficial results of those races according to the State Board of Elections:. This July, Mitch Colvin, the incumbent candidate, will be facing Freddie Delacruz for the mayoral seat. Colvin left the primary election with 64.5% of the vote while Delacruz left with 13.9% of the vote.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County, NC
Government
Wilson, NC
Government
City
Wilson, NC
County
Wilson County, NC
nsjonline.com

Foushee wins Democratic primary to succeed Price in Congress

RALEIGH — Orange County State Sen. Valerie Foushee beat Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam and musician Clay Aiken to win the Democratic nomination in the state’s 4th Congressional District. Foushee is the overwhelming favorite to win the November general election in the strongly Democratic district based around the Triangle.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Smith wins NC GOP 1st Congressional District race over Roberson

A tale of two Sandys has come to an end as previous GOP nominee Sandy Smith has won over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District GOP primary race. With all 270 precincts reporting, Smith had 13,571 votes or 31% compared to Roberson’s 11,563 or 27%.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WXII 12

FULL LIST: North Carolina Primary Election Results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Within minutes of North Carolina's primary election polling sites closing Tuesday evening, NBC News and the Associated Press are projecting that former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and U.S. Rep. Tedd Bud will be the frontrunners for the U.S. Senate race in November. Budd,...
ELECTIONS
WITN

Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary

Andy Smith has won the 1st District GOP primary over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. 25 years unsolved: Killer on the loose, family demands justice. An Eastern Carolina family continues to mourn the loss of one of its members as investigators enter the 25th year of searching for her killer.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Ted Budd
wunc.org

Racial justice advocates see wins in Elizabeth City elections

In Elizabeth City, activists have waited more than a year to get to the ballot box. On Tuesday, they made their voices heard, electing candidates up and down the city's council. "I'm overjoyed that change is coming," said Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County NAACP. "That there are more...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Election day in the east - Martin County

Andy Smith has won the 1st District GOP primary over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. 25 years unsolved: Killer on the loose, family demands justice. An Eastern Carolina family continues to mourn the loss of one of its members as investigators enter the 25th year of searching for her killer.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Crash Course#Republican Primary#The Wilson City Council#Wilsontimes Com#State#Wilson City Council#District 3
Axios

8 N.C. races we couldn't stop watching

Dozens of races across North Carolina were worth keeping an eye on Tuesday night, with control of Congress and the state legislature at stake. Here are a few we watched. Willie Rowe squeaked out a win over incumbent Gerald Baker in the Democratic primary, but it could still go to a runoff.
ELECTIONS
WFAE

Cheri Beasley could win North Carolina’s Senate primary. Like other Black women, she laid the groundwork years ago.

Tuesday’s primary in North Carolina will be the latest test for a slate of Black women running for Senate in this cycle’s midterm elections, with Democrat Cheri Beasley emerging as the likely nominee among a crowded field that includes six Black women — more than any other state. A seventh Black woman will also be running as an independent in the general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Richmond Observer

Moss beats Boles for N.C. House District 52 seat

ROCKINGHAM — Ben Moss will be heading back to Raleigh to represent Richmond County — and now part of Moore County. Moss, R-Richmond, defeated Moore County Rep. Jamie Boles in the Republican primary for the N.C. House of Representatives District 52 seat with 53% of the vote on Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WITN

Elections heat up in Eastern Carolina counties

Andy Smith has won the 1st District GOP primary over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. 25 years unsolved: Killer on the loose, family demands justice. An Eastern Carolina family continues to mourn the loss of one of its members as investigators enter the 25th year of searching for her killer.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Branch earns victory in superior court judge race

Chief District Court Judge Brenda Green Branch will be the new Halifax County Superior Court judge after her victory over the sitting judge and a Roanoke Rapids attorney who sought the seat. According to unofficial results, Branch got 46.98 percent of the votes to defeat Judge Norlan Graves and attorney...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Controversial Compute North will ‘pause development plans’ in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Compute North has announced it is pausing development plans to build a facility in Greenville. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins received an email Thursday from Kristyan Mjolsnes, Vice President of Marketing for Compute North, with the news. Mjolsnes said the decision to pause the project was made last month. A statement from the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Axios

Gov. Roy Cooper's campaign to squash a dissenter

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has crafted a reputation as a patient, pragmatic dealmaker and former Sunday school teacher from rural Nash County. But in this year's primary, he's showing another side: political ruthlessness. What's happening: Cooper — a rising star in the Democratic party — and his allies have...
POLITICS
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
5K+
Followers
723
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy