Candidate crash course: Bone up on primary, City Council hopefuls

Want to learn more about the candidates in North Carolina’s 2022 primaries and the Wilson City Council elections before casting your vote?

The Wilson Times has compiled this online voter resource guide with links to previously published news stories, coverage of local candidate forums and responses to the newspaper’s 2022 candidate survey.

Click on the bolded hyperlinks below to read selected stories on WilsonTimes.com. Each story will open in a new browser window or tab.

This isn't an exhaustive list of all election-related content. The Times has also published individual stories about candidate endorsements, fundraising, advertising and campaigning. The stories linked below provide a summary of relevant races.

GENERAL VOTER INFORMATION

• State board offers 12 tips for Election Day voters

• Early voting ended Saturday; Election Day is Tuesday

WILSON CITY COUNCIL

• Candidate forum: ‘Demand more of our local officials’

• Candidate surveys for District 3 and District 5: Candidates concerned with housing, transportation

• Candidate surveys for District 6 and District 7: 5 candidates seek 2 City Council seats

• District 6: Candidate running in wrong district feels ‘backstabbed’

1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

• Candidate forum: US House hopefuls share vision

• Candidate surveys: 12 hopefuls seek US House seat

• Campaign finance: It’s Sandy vs. Sandy in congressional money race

N.C. SENATE DISTRICT 4

• Candidate forum: Senate hopefuls make their case

• Candidate surveys: 4 seek support in state Senate primaries

U.S. SENATE

• Democratic primary: Cheri Beasley became front-runner early in campaign

• Republican primary: Trump-endorsed Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory led pack

N.C. COURT OF APPEALS

• Republican primary: GOP voters to select Seat 9, Seat 11 nominees

Note: The Democratic Party has no primary in this contest.

• Wilson judge sets sights on NC appeals court

N.C. SUPREME COURT

• Republican primary: 3 seek Seat 5 nomination

Note: The Democratic Party has no primary in this contest.