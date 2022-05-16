ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Brighton wins KLAA girls lacrosse title behind senior's 7-goal first half

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago

LIVONIA — Seven goals were enough for Amanda Granader on this night.

There’s no telling how many more the senior attack could have put in the net Monday if Brighton needed them and a running clock wasn’t in effect for most of the game.

Granader passed up scoring chances to help get other Bulldogs involved during the second half of a 26-6 victory over Livonia in the KLAA championship game at Stevenson High School.

She produced all seven of her goals in the first half, scoring seemingly at will as the Bulldogs took a 15-3 halftime lead.

“After the first half,” she said, “I’m like, ‘OK, I’ve done my part scoring. I really think it’s time to look for the assists and look to assist some of the younger and newer girls.’ ”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsZ3D_0fgSQglW00

In the second half, nine different Bulldogs scored the team’s 11 goals.

“The goals here tonight were to get as many of our players who don’t score a chance to score,” Brighton assistant coach Jeff Street said. “That actually worked out really well with a couple of our defenders and seniors who haven’t been on the offensive side in quite a while. Eva Kovalenki and Ashleigh Toth both got to get goals tonight, which was really cool.

“Then we also tried to move the ball a little differently to make sure everything is off an assist or a good roll, something like that. That’s what we were shooting for tonight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TwqX_0fgSQglW00

The primary goal, of course, was to win the KLAA championship, but that was pretty much a foregone conclusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLAqf_0fgSQglW00

Livonia has done an admirable job getting to the KLAA title game in all three seasons of the program’s existence, but none of the three games against established state powers have been competitive. Livonia has been outscored 75-14 in losses to Hartland in 2019 and Brighton in 2021 and 2022.

The de facto KLAA championship game was played last Wednesday when Brighton prevailed in a hard-fought 12-11 victory over Hartland .

Even though winning the state championship is the ultimate goal, Street said winning the KLAA “is always part of the goal. We definitely don’t want to not be in this game. We try to play as tough of competition as possible throughout the year, then try to win everything out. From here out, we want to win them all.”

Brighton has lost to eight-time defending champion Rockford in the last three state Division 1 championship games, getting a little closer each time. The Bulldogs built confidence from an 18-17 loss to Rockford on April 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFZdX_0fgSQglW00

“I think if we play them again and we’ve seen how they play this year, we’ll definitely know what to expect,” Brighton senior Ella Boose said. “I think we can definitely beat them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGZMQ_0fgSQglW00

Brighton scored the first five goals against Livonia, three by Granader and two by Boose.

Livonia cut the deficit to 6-2 on two goals by junior Ava Perrone before the Bulldogs scored the next eight goals. Perrone’s third goal made it 14-3. A running clock was invoked when Brighton took a 12-2 lead with 7:36 left in the first half.

RELATED: Prep highlights: Hartland's Bo Lockwood reaches lacrosse milestone in KLAA title win

Amaria Whitby had three goals and one assist, Abbey Burchfield had a goal and five assists, and Boose had two goals and two assists. Scoring two goals for the Bulldogs were Gabby Mainhardt, Lauren Zaccagni, Georgia Gill, Ella Toth and Ashleigh Toth.

“What we really tried to do this game was get everyone a touch on the ball,” Boose said. “We did a really good job playing as a team, and everyone got a goal.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Brighton wins KLAA girls lacrosse title behind senior's 7-goal first half

