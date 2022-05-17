ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox ‘Didn’t Drink Alcohol’ At BBMAs After-Party Amid Pregnancy Speculation: Report

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are not doing much to calm the pregnancy and marriage rumors down. A new report claims that Megan, 36, did not drink any alcoholic libations at a 2022 Billboard Music Awards after party hosted by P.Diddy. “She didn’t drink alcohol all night,” an insider told Page Six. Rather, she headed straight for the dancefloor at one of Las Vegas’ most popular clubs, Tao.

The 31-year-old singer caused a wave of pregnancy and marriage speculation at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15 after revealing he wrote the song he was about to perform, “Twin Flame,” for his “wife.” About halfway through his performance, he added, “And this is for our unborn child.” Megan and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January, but have not announced a marriage or appear to have submitted any documents that would legally bind them. HollywoodLife has reached out to Megan’s representative for comment, but has not heard back as of this writing.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards hand-in-hand

Machine Gun Kelly has not responded to the speculation, either. However, he did open up about the performance on Twitter shortly after he got off stage. “Broke my heart to sing the end of that song,” he wrote. In a second tweet, he added, “I recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later. beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight.” In “Twin Flame,” Machine Gun Kelly speaks about falling in love with someone who he believes is out of his league, and at the end of the song, he talks about coming to terms with the fact that he needs to let her go.

Although the Page Six report claims guests were questioning Megan’s decision to not drink, it may be for another reason. She gave alcohol up in 2009, and an insider EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife that as of January 2021, she was practicing sobriety and even helping Machine Gun Kelly stay away from drugs and alcohol following his father’s death. “Megan is super healthy, she lives a very clean life. She doesn’t drink or do drugs at all so that’s been a big help for Colson now that he’s been doing life sober,” the source said. “She’s very into meditating so she’s been trying to get him into that too. And she’s also the one that convinced him to try therapy earlier this year. He’s on this whole self-improvement path and she’s a big part of it.”

Megan Fox wore a plunging black dress with matching floral gloves to the BBMAs

Regardless of the reason why Megan chose to refrain from booze, it is known that she wants to have a child with her rapper beau. In March, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “a baby is 100 percent in the plan for Megan and Colson” and that it’s “something they’ve been openly talking about since they first got together.” They added that the pair “believe they’re destined to be together and destined to have a child together,” but aren’t in a rush to get pregnant and are letting it happen “naturally.”

