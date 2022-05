HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety said they responded to two swimmers in distress in waters off China Walls in East Oahu on Wednesday. Officials said a 32-year-old man is in critical condition and a 22-year-old woman is in serious condition after being knocked into the ocean by the big surf. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m.

