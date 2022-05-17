ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Fall 18-0 to Wichita State

The Shockers put forth a complete performance on Monday night, striking for 18 runs and only allowing one hit.

A rough way to start a new week.

After another big series win over West Virginia , Oklahoma made a very quick turnaround on Monday night to a road contest at Wichita State.

Unfortunately for the Sooners, the positive momentum didn’t come on the trip with them as they were hammered by the Shockers 18-0 at Eck Stadium in Wichita, KS.

With no days off following their normal weekend series, Skip Johnson turned to freshman right-hander Aaron Calhoun for the start on the mound.

In his first career start, Calhoun worked into the third inning allowing three runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts.

After the young right-hander, Oklahoma deployed a medley of arms to get through the rest of the game including Colton Sundloff , Javier Ramos , Nicholas Andrews , Jaret Godman , Braden Carmichael , Jett Lodes and Luke Carrell .

While the Wichita State offensive numbers were certainly eye-popping, the Shockers’ pitching staff was every bit as good on Monday night.

The Shockers would not allow a single hit in this one all the way until there were two outs in the eighth inning, with OU left fielder Kendall Pettis doubling off the left field wall. That would finish as the Sooners' lone hit in the game.

Meanwhile, the WSU offense was relentless throughout the evening.

After getting three runs across in the third to take the lead, the Shockers would strike for six runs in the fourth on three separate home runs from Xavier Casserilla (solo), Brock Rodden (two-run) and Payton Tolle (three-run).

Leading 9-0 in the fifth, the Shockers went for four more runs on two two-run homers by Seth Stroh and Sawyre Thornhill .

Wichita State plated another four runs just one inning later to hold a 17-0 lead at the end of six frames.

The Shockers added one more run in the eighth to push their lead to 18 runs, going on to win by that margin.

The loss dips Oklahoma to 31-19 on the season heading into the biggest series of the year later this week.

The Sooners will travel to Lubbock to battle No. 6 Texas Tech in a three-game set to close out the regular season beginning on Thursday night in Lubbock, TX.

