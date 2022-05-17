ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Southern Hills Neighbors Excited For PGA Tournament

By News On 6
 3 days ago
The PGA is drawing thousands of spectators, many of them walking right through the neighborhood next to Southern Hills.

There's been a lot of setup to make this tournament happen, and the people in the houses all around the golf course have been watching it all.

Barbara Woltz has a front-row seat to the buildup.

“There have been noises like almost every day, like you can hear right now in the distance. The backing up, the whirring of construction equipment," she said. “So it’s been really interesting to watch.”

Her front yard is just a chip away from the Southern Hills Country Club.

"It’s kind of like having a little city constructed just on the other side of the street from your neighborhood," she said.

The excitement of that little city of tents and trailers has drawn in spectators like Todd Rollins.

"I’ve made just about every tournament that they’ve had at southern hills," he said.

He's one of hundreds of people walking to the tournament, past dozens of no parking signs placed throughout the neighborhood.

Hillary Clark lives up the street. She said the extra vehicle and foot traffic is just par for the course.

"It is fun. And people are excited. Even though getting around this area now is a little bit, I was in traffic today just going to the nursery today, Southwood. And I thought, ‘You know, this is just part of the game,'" she said.

There's no parking through most of the neighborhoods around the course. In years prior, there's been strict enforcement of that.

There are a number of paid parking lots and shuttles in the areas nearby.

