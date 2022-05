VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is sounding the alarm about a phone scam going around the area. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says the scam works by a scammer calling your phone and claiming to be the “electric company” or the “gas company.” They then tell you that you have been overcharged on a recent bill, and would like to send you a refund.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO