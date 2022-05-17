Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery completed its April 2022 transfer of $11,713,777.98 to the state. The net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2022 are a total of roughly $107,059,670.19. Lottery law states the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for ten years. Anything over $80,000 […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members have confirmed that Eddie Maloney, President and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease. Eddie Maloney was president of Cowboy Maloney’s Electric City Appliance Centers, which includes 13 locations throughout Mississippi. Cowboy Maloney’s secured its...
Taylorsville head coach Adam Evans described the MHSAA Class 1A State Softball Championship series versus Vardaman as “a war.”. “I knew coming into the series that it’ll be a war,” said Evans. “Vardaman has some really good players.”. The Lady Tartars won a significant battle in...
BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
Game themes and fan colors have been announced for the upcoming 2022 Jackson State University football season. The 2021 defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions will begin this season on Labor Day Weekend in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sept. 4 against Florida A&M, with the home opener Sept. 17 against Grambling.
BILOXI, Miss. (JSU Athletics) - The Jackson State University baseball team will end the regular season playing Mississippi Valley State in a three-game, two-city series this weekend. Jackson State will play at Mississippi Valley in Itta Bena Thursday at 3 p.m. and Friday at 1 p.m. Saturday’s finale will shift...
In an unincorporated area outside Raymond stands what its chief executive claims will be the largest medical marijuana growing and manufacturing operation in Mississippi, if not the southeastern United States. The 163,000-square-foot behemoth once housed the state’s Department of Revenue but is now the home of Mockingbird Cannabis, a $30 million bet on the state’s […]
GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested two men for a shooting that took place on Thursday, May 12 in Port Gibson. Deputies said they responded to reports of shots fired at 1120 Highway 61 North at 3:00 p.m. The 911 caller stated that one person had been shot and was taken to […]
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) will offer free camps for students this summer. The Vicksburg Post reported the camps allow students to review material, to receive individualized learning and to preview material for the upcoming school year. According to the newspaper, the following camps will be offered: ACT Summer Enrichment […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared […]
The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon. In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel, the U.S. […]
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather belongings from a home before being forced to leave. This comes after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional, “unpredictable and absurd.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the new law April 21, and it took effect immediately. It gives a tenant seven days to gather belongings and leave after an eviction notice. If the occupant does not leave during the initial order, a judge could issue a separate one authorizing law enforcement to remove the person. That would give the person another 72 hours to gather their belongings.
