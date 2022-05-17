ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The...

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery player buys $50K Powerball ticket

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes April 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery completed its April 2022 transfer of $11,713,777.98 to the state. The net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2022 are a total of roughly $107,059,670.19. Lottery law states the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for ten years. Anything over $80,000 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi Lottery transfers $11 million to state treasury

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Lottery transfers more than $11 million to the state treasury. Net proceeds for the lottery have now exceeded $107 million. State law requires the first $80 million to go to road and bridge needs for ten years. This means more than $27 million...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members have confirmed that Eddie Maloney, President and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease. Eddie Maloney was president of Cowboy Maloney’s Electric City Appliance Centers, which includes 13 locations throughout Mississippi. Cowboy Maloney’s secured its...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Petition surfaces to rename major Mississippi lake

BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
gojsutigers.com

Football Game Themes, Fan Colors Announced; Season Tickets On Sale

Game themes and fan colors have been announced for the upcoming 2022 Jackson State University football season. The 2021 defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions will begin this season on Labor Day Weekend in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sept. 4 against Florida A&M, with the home opener Sept. 17 against Grambling.
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Petition: Name lake for outdoorsman, not segregationist

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Inside a $30 million bet on Mississippi’s medical marijuana industry

In an unincorporated area outside Raymond stands what its chief executive claims will be the largest medical marijuana growing and manufacturing operation in Mississippi, if not the southeastern United States.  The 163,000-square-foot behemoth once housed the state’s Department of Revenue but is now the home of Mockingbird Cannabis, a $30 million bet on the state’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nddist.com

Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility

GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.
GRENADA, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested for shooting in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested two men for a shooting that took place on Thursday, May 12 in Port Gibson. Deputies said they responded to reports of shots fired at 1120 Highway 61 North at 3:00 p.m. The 911 caller stated that one person had been shot and was taken to […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Warren School District offering free camps

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) will offer free camps for students this summer. The Vicksburg Post reported the camps allow students to review material, to receive individualized learning and to preview material for the upcoming school year. According to the newspaper, the following camps will be offered: ACT Summer Enrichment […]
VICKSBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi governor signs “Buddy’s Law”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Mississippi in the last week

The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon. In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel, the U.S. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
listenupyall.com

Mississippi revises eviction law which judge called ‘absurd’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather belongings from a home before being forced to leave. This comes after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional, “unpredictable and absurd.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the new law April 21, and it took effect immediately. It gives a tenant seven days to gather belongings and leave after an eviction notice. If the occupant does not leave during the initial order, a judge could issue a separate one authorizing law enforcement to remove the person. That would give the person another 72 hours to gather their belongings.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

