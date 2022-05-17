Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather belongings from a home before being forced to leave. This comes after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional, “unpredictable and absurd.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the new law April 21, and it took effect immediately. It gives a tenant seven days to gather belongings and leave after an eviction notice. If the occupant does not leave during the initial order, a judge could issue a separate one authorizing law enforcement to remove the person. That would give the person another 72 hours to gather their belongings.

