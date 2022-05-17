Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4' game

Taylorsville head coach Adam Evans described the MHSAA Class 1A State Softball Championship series versus Vardaman as “a war.”. “I knew coming into the series that it’ll be a war,” said Evans. “Vardaman has some really good players.”. The Lady Tartars won a significant battle in...
If there was a movie to be made about high school baseball in Mississippi, Stringer wrote the script Tuesday night. Down 3-2, Mississippi State commit and who many could argue is the greatest baseball player to suit up in a Red Devils uniform needed to come through. Jackson Parker delivered.
RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A suburb of Mississippi's state capital has named a new police chief. Ridgeland's Board of Alderman on Tuesday chose Brian Myers to lead the city's police department, WLBT-TV reported. Myers previously served as a lieutenant and commander of the department's Criminal Investigations Division. He started...
ELLISVILLE – Sixty-one Jones College faculty and staff members were recently honored for their years of service to the college during a special Employee Recognition event. Administrators and the JC Foundation treated the Jones College faculty and staff to a picnic lunch outdoors before the end of the spring semester. JC administrators honored employees for their service at five-year increments, beginning with those who have served at least five years.
PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A 20-year-old Mississippi woman who faces an upgraded charge of capital murder in the death of her 2-month-old daughter is on suicide watch and is being held in isolation at the Rankin County Jail, authorities said Tuesday. Makaylia Jolley, of Pearl, was wearing shackles and...
Investgated the number children vaccinated for COVID-19 in Mississippi using data compiled by the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services. Originally published on heytutor.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton, for Mrs. Virginia Clark Thornton, age 93, of Ellisville. Virginia passed from this life on May 15, 2022, at Plaza Community Living Center in Pascagoula. Rev. Teddie Turrentine will officiate the service with burial following in Davis Clark Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Claude Manning, Keith Schwartz, Kenny Clark, Brad Hutto, Gary DenBleyker, and John Boyd.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies captured murder suspect Marty Breazeale in a pine thicket overnight after responding to a suspicious person complaint near Bok Homa casino. Breazeale is now incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. "We cannot say...
Laurel High School softball standout Kelsey Odom signed a letter of intent with East Mississippi Community College. Odom plans to major in Nursing. Kelsey is a Superintendent's List Scholar and a part of HOSA and FCA. She also plays volleyball, soccer and is a cheerleader. She was named NCAA All American Cheerleader. In addition, she is part of Laurel High School's Student Council.
BOISE, Idaho — David Roth has won Idaho’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Roth has served as head of the Bonneville County Democrats and ran for the state Legislature in 2020. He will be a heavy underdog against four-term Republican Sen. Mike Crapo in November’s general election. The...
Stringer head baseball coach described senior Nic Arender as gutsy when discussing his recent run this season and into the playoffs. Arender, who has been a key factor for the Red Devils, signed with East Central Community College Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by his coaches, family, and friends. “This is a...
When a series of violent tornadoes in late 2019 and early 2020 ravished Laurel and Jones County, Grant and Hope Staples, founders of the Glory House in Laurel, quickly sprung into action. To help those affected and displaced by the storms, Grant and Hope formed "Restore Jones County." "We formed...
Jason "Frosty" Holmes, who faces kidnapping/aggravated assault charges appeared before the Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon. Holmes' bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Sonny Saul. ORGINAL STORY:. A multi-agency raid on Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of Jason "Frosty" Holmes in Perry County. Holmes was wanted...
Laurel’s City Clerk and Finance Director MaryAnn Hess has racked up a variety of awards and honors as a prominent member of the International Institute for Municipal Clerks and, in many cases, she has been the first Mississippian to do so. The IIMC is an international organization dedicated to...
Following up on reports of a possible second body in the Leaf River near the Highway 590 bridge, the Jones County Sheriff's Department and other agencies are conducting searches of the area. "The Jones County Sheriff's Department has been following up on the leads most of this morning and into...
Rev. James Alford Bishop, 86, of Petal, Mississippi, passed away Monday, May 15, 2022, in Petal, Mississippi. He was born Monday, December 2, 1935, in Fairhope, Alabama. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. The family will gather to receive friends at Jesus Name Church in Ellisville at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. The burial will take place in Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Hill, Rev. David Williams, Rev. Wayne Clark and Rev. James Bishop will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ELLISVILLE _ Some Ellisville residents are working to change a city ordinance that prohibits food trucks in this Jones County city. Lane and Laurie Rogers were among several people who attended this week’s meeting of the Ellisville Board of Aldermen to ask for a change a city ordinance. The...
Mr. Hammette A. “Buddy” Kelley, age 70, of McHenry, passed away May 13, 2022, at George County Hospital in Lucedale. He is a member of First Baptist Church of McHenry and worked in the security industry for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kelley.
Jones County has a major tire problem. A businessman who is leasing property on Highway 15, North in Laurel has unlawfully dumped thousands of used tires at the site, causing environmental and health concerns. Beat 1 Supervisor, president of the Jones County Board of Supervisors, said property is in Beat...
