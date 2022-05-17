ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4' game

By The Associated Press
impact601.com
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The...

impact601.com

Comments / 0

Related
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
impact601.com

ICONIC: Parker's moonshot sends Stringer to 2A State Championship

If there was a movie to be made about high school baseball in Mississippi, Stringer wrote the script Tuesday night. Down 3-2, Mississippi State commit and who many could argue is the greatest baseball player to suit up in a Red Devils uniform needed to come through. Jackson Parker delivered.
STRINGER, MS
impact601.com

Mississippi city names new police chief

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A suburb of Mississippi's state capital has named a new police chief. Ridgeland's Board of Alderman on Tuesday chose Brian Myers to lead the city's police department, WLBT-TV reported. Myers previously served as a lieutenant and commander of the department's Criminal Investigations Division. He started...
RIDGELAND, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
impact601.com

Jones College employees honored for service

ELLISVILLE – Sixty-one Jones College faculty and staff members were recently honored for their years of service to the college during a special Employee Recognition event. Administrators and the JC Foundation treated the Jones College faculty and staff to a picnic lunch outdoors before the end of the spring semester. JC administrators honored employees for their service at five-year increments, beginning with those who have served at least five years.
ELLISVILLE, MS
impact601.com

No bond for Mississippi woman charged in infant's death

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A 20-year-old Mississippi woman who faces an upgraded charge of capital murder in the death of her 2-month-old daughter is on suicide watch and is being held in isolation at the Rankin County Jail, authorities said Tuesday. Makaylia Jolley, of Pearl, was wearing shackles and...
impact601.com

Virginia Clark Thornton

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton, for Mrs. Virginia Clark Thornton, age 93, of Ellisville. Virginia passed from this life on May 15, 2022, at Plaza Community Living Center in Pascagoula. Rev. Teddie Turrentine will officiate the service with burial following in Davis Clark Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Claude Manning, Keith Schwartz, Kenny Clark, Brad Hutto, Gary DenBleyker, and John Boyd.
ELLISVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Mississippi Lottery
impact601.com

Murder suspect captured by Jones County Sheriff Deputies in pine thicket

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies captured murder suspect Marty Breazeale in a pine thicket overnight after responding to a suspicious person complaint near Bok Homa casino. Breazeale is now incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. "We cannot say...
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Odom signs with EMCC softball

Laurel High School softball standout Kelsey Odom signed a letter of intent with East Mississippi Community College. Odom plans to major in Nursing. Kelsey is a Superintendent's List Scholar and a part of HOSA and FCA. She also plays volleyball, soccer and is a cheerleader. She was named NCAA All American Cheerleader. In addition, she is part of Laurel High School's Student Council.
impact601.com

Midterm updates | Roth wins Dem primary for Senate in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — David Roth has won Idaho’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Roth has served as head of the Bonneville County Democrats and ran for the state Legislature in 2020. He will be a heavy underdog against four-term Republican Sen. Mike Crapo in November’s general election. The...
IDAHO STATE
impact601.com

From Red Devil to Warrior, Arender inks with East Central

Stringer head baseball coach described senior Nic Arender as gutsy when discussing his recent run this season and into the playoffs. Arender, who has been a key factor for the Red Devils, signed with East Central Community College Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by his coaches, family, and friends. “This is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
impact601.com

Rev. James Alford Bishop

Rev. James Alford Bishop, 86, of Petal, Mississippi, passed away Monday, May 15, 2022, in Petal, Mississippi. He was born Monday, December 2, 1935, in Fairhope, Alabama. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. The family will gather to receive friends at Jesus Name Church in Ellisville at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. The burial will take place in Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Hill, Rev. David Williams, Rev. Wayne Clark and Rev. James Bishop will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
impact601.com

Hammette A. “Buddy” Kelley

Mr. Hammette A. “Buddy” Kelley, age 70, of McHenry, passed away May 13, 2022, at George County Hospital in Lucedale. He is a member of First Baptist Church of McHenry and worked in the security industry for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kelley.
MCHENRY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy