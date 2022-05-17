Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4' game

Rev. James Alford Bishop, 86, of Petal, Mississippi, passed away Monday, May 15, 2022, in Petal, Mississippi. He was born Monday, December 2, 1935, in Fairhope, Alabama. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. The family will gather to receive friends at Jesus Name Church in Ellisville at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. The burial will take place in Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Hill, Rev. David Williams, Rev. Wayne Clark and Rev. James Bishop will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

