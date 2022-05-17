ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MS Lottery

By The Associated Press
impact601.com
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were...

impact601.com

Comments / 0

Related
impact601.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (one, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Petition: Name lake for outdoorsman, not segregationist

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

ICONIC: Parker's moonshot sends Stringer to 2A State Championship

If there was a movie to be made about high school baseball in Mississippi, Stringer wrote the script Tuesday night. Down 3-2, Mississippi State commit and who many could argue is the greatest baseball player to suit up in a Red Devils uniform needed to come through. Jackson Parker delivered.
STRINGER, MS
impact601.com

Midterm updates | Roth wins Dem primary for Senate in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — David Roth has won Idaho’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Roth has served as head of the Bonneville County Democrats and ran for the state Legislature in 2020. He will be a heavy underdog against four-term Republican Sen. Mike Crapo in November’s general election. The...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
impact601.com

Hammette A. “Buddy” Kelley

Mr. Hammette A. “Buddy” Kelley, age 70, of McHenry, passed away May 13, 2022, at George County Hospital in Lucedale. He is a member of First Baptist Church of McHenry and worked in the security industry for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kelley.
MCHENRY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy