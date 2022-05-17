MS Lottery

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed...
If there was a movie to be made about high school baseball in Mississippi, Stringer wrote the script Tuesday night. Down 3-2, Mississippi State commit and who many could argue is the greatest baseball player to suit up in a Red Devils uniform needed to come through. Jackson Parker delivered.
BOISE, Idaho — David Roth has won Idaho’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Roth has served as head of the Bonneville County Democrats and ran for the state Legislature in 2020. He will be a heavy underdog against four-term Republican Sen. Mike Crapo in November’s general election. The...
Mr. Hammette A. “Buddy” Kelley, age 70, of McHenry, passed away May 13, 2022, at George County Hospital in Lucedale. He is a member of First Baptist Church of McHenry and worked in the security industry for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kelley.
Comments / 0