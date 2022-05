Outdoor swimming pools have announced when they plan to open for the Summer of 2022. The Sidney Aquatic Center will be open for the season from May 28th through August 7th. The Aquatic Center has public swimming available weekdays from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. an adult day pass is $5.50, children age 6 to 18 are $4.50, and kids age 5 and under are $3.50.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO