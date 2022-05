MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A federal judge has doubled down on her order for a Martinsville school to allow a transgender student to use the boys' bathroom. At issue is a boy who has taken his case to the courts after he said John R. Wooden Middle School would not allow him to use the boys' bathroom, play on the boys' soccer team or address him with the pronouns "he" and "him."

