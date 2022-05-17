ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Blaylock retires, Sewell promoted to head softball coachs of SIU softball

By Nora Inman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Carbondale) — It’s officially the end of era, and the start of a new one for SIU softball. Longtime Saluki Hall of Fame coach Kerri Blaylock, who stepped aside from her head coaching duties back in March due to health reasons, officially announced her retirement...

Du Quoin Evening Call

Prep Hoops: Smithpeters statement announcing resignation

When I came here in 1993, Harrisburg High School had not won a Basketball Regional Tournament Championship for 23 years. Beginning with my first year, we won six of the next eight Regional Titles as well as going to Champaign my second year and going to the Super Sectional four of those first eight years. We were the 2013 IHSA State Champions. I will let my record stand against anyone in Southern Illinois.
HARRISBURG, IL
Lauren Kendall

Obion County Central High School Announces New Baseball Head Coach

Obion County, TN- On Tuesday evening, May 19th, 2022, Obion County Central High School (OCCHS) invited interested players and community members to the library for the announcement of their new baseball coach. Matthew Pickard, former Gibson Co. and Peabody High School Coach and player for Union University, has accepted a role as the school's new baseball coach, only the 11th in the history of OCCHS, and will be joining their teaching staff as a special education teacher.
OBION COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Herrin Festa Italiana returns for 2022

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Herrin Festa Italiana returns May 21-30. Events include pageants, a golf tournament, a bocce tournament, a triathlon, car show, poker run and more. See the carnival times and where to buy armbands here. Doors open at 6 p.m. for live entertainment:. Friday, May 27 - Hairbanger’s...
HERRIN, IL
wfcnnews.com

Colt World Series returning to Marion this summer

MARION - A local sporting event featuring little league teams from across the world will be returning to Marion, Illinois this summer. The Colt World Series will be held at Rent One Park in Marion from July 28 - August 2, 2022. This year’s series will feature qualifying international teams...
MARION, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Du Quoin State Fair draws near

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WEHT) — In less than 100 days, Du Quoin will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of their state fair! Six concerts have been announced for their highly anticipated Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand that runs during the fair. “We are 100 days out from the 100th Du Quoin State Fair and could […]
DU QUOIN, IL
Telegraph

Severe storms headed for Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Alton

A band of storms is traveling across central Missouri and is expected to bring scattered severe thunderstorms to southwest Illinois Thursday afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service St. Louis office, the storms will have the capability to produce large hail, damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. The NWS is activating spotters across portions of southeast and central Missouri and southwest Illinois in preparation of the storms.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Clay Walker performing in Marion this July

MARION - Country music singer Clay Walker will be performing in Marion later this Summer. Cody Dunbar Productions made the announcement this morning. Walker will be performing at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on Friday, July 8th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. They...
MARION, IL
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill couple suing over gurney fall

WOOD RIVER — A Bunker Hill man and his wife have filed suit against a nursing home and a hospital following his fall from a gurney. Ron Boden and his wife, Betty, of Bunker Hill, allege the Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service and Integrity Healthcare of Wood River are responsible for a June 24, 2020, fall as Ron Boden was being transferred from the nursing to an ambulance. Ron Boden was a patient at the facility and was being discharged because no further medical services were needed.
BUNKER HILL, IL
FOX 2

Shooting reported in Madison County on SB Illinois 255

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A shooting was reported in Madison County, Illinois Thursday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 6:22 a.m. District 11 Troopers and ISP Zone 6 DCI Investigators responded to the scene at southbound Illinois 255 near New Poag Road. ISP said they are “working on developing a possible […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Interstate 55/70 Lane Closure, Maryville, Illinois, Madison County

MARYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a right lane closure on I-55/70 WB between Illinois 159 and 13-mile marker in Maryville Thursday, May 19, 2022, weather permitting, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. These restrictions are needed to allow access for the weigh-in-motion vendor to perform repairs...
MARYVILLE, IL
cilfm.com

116th IL House District candidate Gary Carter removed from primary ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – Gary Carter, a Republican hopeful in the new 116th House District, has been removed from the ballot. Carter, a Fairfield based farm implement salesman, was removed over challenges to signatures on his nominating petitions. Wednesday’s decision by a Sangamon County Circuit judge is final. Carter...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southern Illinois

A small magnitude 2.3 earthquake was reported in southern Illinois Monday evening. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about 23 miles southeast of Centralia and 63 miles north of Herrin. The USGS said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of...
HERRIN, IL
CNN

Illinois groomsman dies in car crash on way to reception

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — A Southern Illinois community is shaken after a 20-year-old was killed in a car crash on Saturday while serving as a groomsman in a wedding. Chance Karnes was riding in a Ford Bronco on Illinois Route 3 south of Red Bud, Illinois around 5:15 p.m. He was riding with the newlyweds and other members of the wedding party when a Chevy truck hit them at the intersection of Old Route 3. Everyone in the Bronco was injured but expected to recover except Karnes, who was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
RED BUD, IL
FOX 2

Police chase reaches 120 mph, ends in Pontoon Beach, Ill.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A police chase ended in an arrest early Tuesday morning in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. The car was stolen from Chicago. Officers spotted it in Litchfield just before 2 a.m. The chase reached speeds of up to 120 miles an hour along I-55. The chase ended near Highway 111 in Pontoon Beach. One […]
PONTOON BEACH, IL

