Ken Block’s Pikes Peak Porsche Is a 1400-HP Work of Art

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Audi built its revival -- and its reputation -- on the muscled shoulders of Quattro all-wheel drive. More to the point, the company's power-at-all-corners hardware is a big part of why the R8 has been one of my favorite supercars since 2007, and also why it's been widely regarded as such a startlingly competent daily driver. That's why I couldn't help but wrinkle my nose a bit at the limited-edition R8 RWS, a dedicated, rear-wheel-drive model introduced in 2017. Yes, it weighed about 110 pounds less and yes, it was cheaper, but it still struck me as a model that was beside the point, an oddly heretical way for Audi to turn its back on a cornerstone technology that powered its comeback and performance image.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO