ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ken Block’s Pikes Peak Porsche Is a 1400-HP Work of Art

By Wesley Wren
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hoonipigasus is a 1400-hp Porsche 911 built to compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb's Open class. The team at BBi Autosport relocated the Porsche's flat-six mill and added an all-wheel-drive system. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb starts on June 26. Ken Block has a wild...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Coolest Car That No Longer Exists: the 1954 Corvette Corvair!

The idea of concept cars (or the concept of idea cars?) has been around a long time. A concept car is a great way to gauge people's reaction to new and sometimes revolutionary car designs, which was even truer before the advent of the internet. And, after all, it's a lot cheaper to build a few than to commit to a full production year of a car that may turn out to be a dud.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 Cielo will be name of MC20 spyder

Along came a spyder from Italy and its name was Cielo. On Monday, Maserati announced the MC20 Cielo as the name of its supercar convertible before its debut on May 25. Maserati said the Cielo name translates to sky, highlighting the open-air nature of the drop-top MC20 supercar. While the...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance puts Mission R into real-world track testing

Porsche has begun real-world testing of technology from its Mission R electric race car concept in a Cayman-based prototype. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance combines the body shell from the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport racer with the Mission R's powertrain and battery tech, Porsche explained Monday in a press release.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Block
Person
Flight
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CarBuzz.com

New Chevy Corvette ZR1 Secrets Emerge And There's A Lot To Like

In the motoring world, a great foundation often leads to spectacular results. To be more specific, when the base car in a model range is as good as the Chevrolet Stingray Coupe, it lays the groundwork for something even more special. With its naturally-aspirated flat-plane crank V8, the new Corvette Z06 sounds beastly as it revs to well over 8,000 rpm. It's a palpable step up from the base Corvette. But this 670-horsepower Corvette is merely a stepping stone to the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1. Now, exclusive details have emerged regarding this red-hot Corvette model.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Of Art#Porsche 911#Vehicles#Pikes Peak Porsche#Hoonipigasus#Ford#Hoonigan#Gps
motor1.com

Chris Harris drives 1,000 bhp experimental electric Porsche Cayman GT4 racer

Porsche has already announced that it will produce electric sports cars in the future and it just revealed a one-off electric racer based on the current Cayman. Called the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance, it has full competition aero and runs two upgraded motors that can give it a combined 986 bhp and briefly even up to 1,073 bhp.
CELEBRITIES
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out a 99-point restored 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

With the Chevrolet Corvette celebrating its 70th anniversary, Jay Leno recently checked out one of the earliest production models, courtesy of owner and Corvette restorer Mike McCluskey. This 1954 Corvette is from the 'Vette's second model year. Only 300 cars were made for the initial 1953 model year, however, so...
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Decade-Old BMW M3 GTS Hits 200 MPH With Ease

If you know your BMWs, you'll know that there was only ever one generation of the legendary M3 fitted with a V8 engine. With a 4.0-liter motor running individual throttle bodies, no other M3 sounds as good as the E9X generation, so it's pretty special. But then Bavaria's brainiacs took things further and upped the displacement to 4.4 liters for a special edition called the GTS. This lightweight racer was the bees' knees in its day, and although most BMW fanatics of the time wished for a CSL model, the GTS turned out to be brilliant. And now, even over a decade from its 2010 market launch, it's a mean machine.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

2020 McLaren Speedtail with 275 miles on odometer headed to auction

If you weren't one of the 106 people privileged enough to get a new McLaren Speedtail, a low-mileage example is heading to auction with Mecum May 20 at the company's Indianapolis auction. This 2020 McLaren Speedtail has just 275 miles on the odometer, according to the auction listing. That's partially...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Brave Owner Takes Porsche Carrera GT For A Nurburging Hot Lap

The Porsche Carrera GT is quickly becoming the McLaren F1 of the 2000s. Produced between 2004 and 2007, Porsche only made 1,270 units. Admittedly, McLaren only made 106 F1s, but the Carrera GT has one thing that will always count in its favor. It's arguably the last of the unforgiving analog supercars that took no prisoners. You didn't buy one to pose in because it would kill you. Sadly, Paul Walker's death will also always be connected to the Carrera GT, which plays a significant role in its reputation as a widowmaker of note.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out an SR20-powered Datsun 1600 restomod

The Datsun 1600 laid the foundation for the 240Z and the line of Nissan Z sports cars that followed. Mike Spagnola of Purpose Built Motors respected that heritage while upgrading a 1600's performance to turn it into a tasteful restomod that recently appeared on "Jay Leno's Garage." In addition to...
CELEBRITIES
Motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z Drag Races Toyota Supra 3.0 And Ford Mustang Mach 1

Acceleration in a straight line represents only a small portion of what lures enthusiasts into buying a sports car. Even though it's not fully indicative of a model's performance, it sure is fun to watch three rear-wheel-drive coupes battling in a drag race. Now that the embargo for the new Z first drives has finally ended, expect to see a lot of content with the "attainable dream car" as nicely put by Nissan.
CARS
CNET

2022 Audi R8 Performance RWD Spyder Review: Heresy Has Its Place

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Audi built its revival -- and its reputation -- on the muscled shoulders of Quattro all-wheel drive. More to the point, the company's power-at-all-corners hardware is a big part of why the R8 has been one of my favorite supercars since 2007, and also why it's been widely regarded as such a startlingly competent daily driver. That's why I couldn't help but wrinkle my nose a bit at the limited-edition R8 RWS, a dedicated, rear-wheel-drive model introduced in 2017. Yes, it weighed about 110 pounds less and yes, it was cheaper, but it still struck me as a model that was beside the point, an oddly heretical way for Audi to turn its back on a cornerstone technology that powered its comeback and performance image.
CARS
Grand Tour Nation

The Stig Reviews The Coveted BMW E60 M5 With Its 500HP V10 Engine

With The Grand Tour moving on from lap times and car reviews, and Top Gear moving away from using the Stig, it’s great to see Ben Collins (Top Gear’s original Stig) being involved more and more with DriveTribe as the company moves further into the video space. In the latest video, he drives and reviews […] The post The Stig Reviews The Coveted BMW E60 M5 With Its 500HP V10 Engine appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Porsche Confirms Rennsport Reunion Return to Laguna Seca in 2023

It will be the fourth time the Porsche Rennsport Reunion has graced Laguna Seca. The first Rennsport Reunion took place at Lime Rock in 2001 as a way to celebrate the racing heritage of Porsche. Look for all your favorite drivers and cars to attend. The seventh (not annual!) Rennsport...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy