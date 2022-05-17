ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Granite City teacher welcomed back to school after 9-month deployment

FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. It was a homecoming nine months in the making for a Granite City teacher. Granite City teacher welcomed back to school after …. UAP videos shown during 2022 UFO...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

No Thursday fireworks this year for Alton, Grafton

Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial. Grafton...
GRAFTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
City
Pontoon Beach, IL
Local
Missouri Education
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
Local
Illinois Education
Granite City, IL
Government
FOX2now.com

St. Louis drum team shows off skills ahead of Chinese Culture Days

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. The St. Louis Waist Drum Team will perform at the 2022 Chinese Culture Days at Missouri Botanical Garden. St. Louis drum team shows off skills ahead of Chinese …. Man killed, woman injured in ‘targeted’ shooting …. NAACP...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

WOW, Germania open new Jerseyville event venue

JERSEYVILLE - The Brynildsen family continues to expand their hospitality businesses with a new venue adjacent and accessible through their new Germania Brewhaus location. Just a few months since Germania Brewhaus opened in Jerseyville at 309 N. State St., Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen, of Alton, opened its event center adjacent and accessible through Germania, which will be the new venue's bar and beverages area. Germania is owned by the Brynildsens' sons Ben Brynildsen, along with his wife, Maggie, and Jared Brynildsen, and his wife, Carolyn. This is Barbie and Bryan Brynildsens' first event center location in Jerseyville; the couple also own WOW Event Center, 515 E. 3rd St., and WOW on Broadway, 630 E. Broadway, both in Alton. Their son Matt Brynildsen and his wife, Reilly, also are involved with the WOW Event Center and becoming more involved as the business grows.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Cheers#Summer Camp#Pastor#Education#News Weather Watch#Uap#Yogi Bear#Food Outreach#Social Second#Budweiser#Wwt Raceway#First Black#Missouri Supreme#Arpa
Telegraph

State fair slide nearly joined exodus from Illinois

I’ve been thinking about that a lot this past week. The Illinois State Fair was in danger of losing my favorite attraction. No, not the butter cow or Turasky’s thin cut ribeye sandwiches or the annual steer show. We are talking about serious high-brow entertainment: the Giant Slide.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

City of Edwardsville trains civilians to ‘stop the bleed’

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The City of Edwardsville will train neighbors to stop bleeding emergencies Thursday. May is National Stop the Bleed Month. After many shootings and crashes, neighbors and witnesses respond before professional first responders can reach the scene. The American College of Surgeons supports training civilians in bleeding emergencies. This can give a patient […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Child shot in back in north St. Louis

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. Police said a boy was shot in the back Tuesday night in north St. Louis. Tree companies say homeowners with storm damage need …. Missouri governor signs new congressional map into …. Schnucks union members vote on new contract today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
FOX2now.com

Belleville tornado siren has not worked in nearly a year, residents say

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. A Belleville woman said a tornado siren in her neighborhood has not worked in nearly a year. Belleville tornado siren has not worked in nearly …. Victim of drunk driving crash thanks Wentzville firefighters. BBB urges caution before buying baby...
BELLEVILLE, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson; St. Charles; St. Louis; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Missouri Northeastern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southwestern St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Union, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Villa Ridge and Augusta around 1110 AM CDT. Gray Summit around 1115 AM CDT. Pacific and Defiance around 1120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eureka, Wildwood, Ellisville, Clarkson Valley, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, High Ridge, Ballwin, Murphy, Chesterfield and Valley Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 247 and 269. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 209 and 214. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Route 66 State Park, Castlewood State Park, and Robertsville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill couple suing over gurney fall

WOOD RIVER — A Bunker Hill man and his wife have filed suit against a nursing home and a hospital following his fall from a gurney. Ron Boden and his wife, Betty, of Bunker Hill, allege the Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service and Integrity Healthcare of Wood River are responsible for a June 24, 2020, fall as Ron Boden was being transferred from the nursing to an ambulance. Ron Boden was a patient at the facility and was being discharged because no further medical services were needed.
BUNKER HILL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy