Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County pastor responds to alderman's criticism

FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

fox2now.com

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Ballwin Man Dies in Canoe Accident

A Ballwin man died in a canoe accident that occurred Sunday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old Caleb G. Gage of Ballwin was operating a Lowe canoe too close to a low-head dam at the Howell Island Conservation Area on the Missouri River around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, causing the vessel to overturn.
BALLWIN, MO
St. Louis American

Racial Healing + Justice Fund announces new governance board

The only thing standing between creation of many community-based projects is funding. The Community Governance Board [CGB] takes on the challenge of selecting which projects will receive resources on behalf of the St. Louis Regional Racial Healing + Justice Fund. The 14-member CGB for the 2022-2023 grant period is comprised...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

First Black woman appointed to Missouri Supreme Court to be sworn in

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The first Black woman to serve as a judge on the Missouri Supreme Court will formally be sworn in on Tuesday morning. An investiture ceremony to give the oath of office to Judge Robin Ransom is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. The post First Black woman appointed to Missouri Supreme Court to be sworn in appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson; St. Charles; St. Louis; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Missouri Northeastern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southwestern St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Union, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Villa Ridge and Augusta around 1110 AM CDT. Gray Summit around 1115 AM CDT. Pacific and Defiance around 1120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eureka, Wildwood, Ellisville, Clarkson Valley, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, High Ridge, Ballwin, Murphy, Chesterfield and Valley Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 247 and 269. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 209 and 214. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Route 66 State Park, Castlewood State Park, and Robertsville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Tornado Warning for portions of St. Charles and St. Louis Counties

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Did you get an emergency alert on your phone from the National Weather Service? A Tornado Warning has been issued for St. Louis, St. Charles, Madison, and Jersey counties until 5:45 pm. A tornado watch means that the conditions in our atmosphere are favorable for severe weather. But as soon as […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

String of Chesterfield thefts linked to trio, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people connected to several thefts across Missouri and Illinois were arrested. Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Marcus Payne, 37-year-old Geniene Coney, and 33-year-old Terrence Cooper with stealing over $750. Detectives linked the suspected thieves to several retail thefts across the bi-Ssate totaling up to $150,000. Both...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Number of children shot locally keeps climbing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 12-year-old boy shot in the Greater Ville neighborhood Tuesday evening was the 40th child shot this year in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the boy was shot in the back around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Labadie and Clarence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Another Survey Seyz Eric Greitens Leading Missouri Senate Race

This time it's from a source that's marginally better than internal polling numbers . . . Here's the somewhat shocking data that offers a glimpse at Missouri's least favorite "hot date" making a comeback . . . SurveyUSA found Greitens takes 26 percent of the vote. Incumbent Attorney General Eric...
MISSOURI STATE

