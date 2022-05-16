H.S. Roundup: Chillicothe boys' tennis wins the FAC title

BOYS' TENNIS

Chillicothe 3, Miami Trace 2: With the Cavaliers' gutsy performance against Miami Trace on Friday, the team earned the FAC title.

All three of their singles competitors Kaiden Koch (6-0, 6-0), Colin Halm (6-3, 4-6, 6-1), and JB Maravilla (6-4, 6-1) won their matches.

BASEBALL

Adena 12, Northwest 2: The Warriors stay alive in the race for a sectional championship after defeating the Mohawks in convincing fashion.

Hits came with ease for the team, who had multiple players end the game with at least two hits, including Andrew Vickers who led the team with a 3-for-4 night. He also secured three RBIs and scored two runs.

Will Dratwa also had three RBIs on a 2-for-4 hitting night.

Westfall 10, Belpre 0: After enduring a grueling defensive battle for the game's first five innings, the Mustangs began to separate themselves late against the Golden Eagles.

They scored nine runs in the game's final two innings, leading to a big double-digit victory.

However, few players looked better than Peyton Weiss after his stellar game at the mound. He pitched the complete game where he struck out 12 batters and allowed just one.

He also hit 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.

They will travel to face Zane Trace in the sectional finals on Thursday.

Piketon 12, North Adams 5: The Redstreaks had one of their best hitting nights of the season after racking up 13 against the Green Devils.

Roger Woodruff was perfect at the plate, hitting 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and three runs scored.

Chase Carson led the team with three RBIs.

Dublin Jerome 7, Chillicothe 1: The Cavaliers' season comes to an end after they were unable to stop the Celtics' big first inning when they scored five runs.

Lucas Rinehart led the team with two hits.

Circleville 11, Waverly 1: The Tigers' season is over after their sectional semifinals loss to the Circleville.

The Tigers scored the game's first run but were held scoreless after that.

(No further information was given.)

Zane Trace 5, Amanda-Clearcreek 3: With one final game before tournament play begins for the Pioneers, saved some of their best play for late in the season.

Rece Allen was named the team's winning pitcher after spending four innings at the mound, where he struck out four batters. He also hit 1-for-4 and scored a run.

SOFTBALL

Ironton 6, Adena 3: The Lady Warriors' season has ended after a hard-fought battle against the Fighting Tigers.

Greenlee Bossert pitched a complete game where she allowed two earned runs and struck out five batters.

Cheyanne Ater batted 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: H.S. Roundup: Chillicothe boys' tennis wins the FAC title