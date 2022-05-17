ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

IN PICTURES: LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL IN MARATHON

By Alex Rickert
keysweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marathon Youth Club baseball and softball leagues are in full swing at the Marathon Community Park. May 3 brought a...

keysweekly.com

Comments / 0

keysweekly.com

MARATHON ROTARY PARK REBUILD SEEKS VOLUNTEER TEAMS

The old park is closed, the designs are in and the dates are set. It’s time to rebuild Rotary Park. The build is set for Monday, June 20 through Sunday, June 26. Working with Marathon’s foremost design experts in the classrooms of Stanley Switlik Elementary School in 2021, playground experts Play by Design are prepared to lead volunteer teams through a rebuild that mirrors the park’s original creation in 2002.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

KIDS WEEKLY: JAXEN MOREIRA & JACKSON TONELLI

“A person’s a person, no matter how small.” — Dr. Seuss. The Keys Weekly is proud to feature local middle-school students and their answers to some fun questions in our Kids Weekly segment. Instead of asking about their favorite teacher or school subject, we want to know what superpower they’d most like to have, their favorite YouTube channel and the hardest part about being a kid today.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

AMATEUR DRAG PAGEANT RAISES MORE THAN $25K FOR KEY WEST WOMEN’S SHELTER

Chalk the evening of May 10 up as yet another of those “only in Key West” experiences. The Key West Weekly’s own Britt Myers emceed — and donned a dress — for the inaugural Miss Island Queen amateur drag extravaganza. The event was organized and produced by his better half, Kirby Myers, owner of Kirby’s Closet boutique and a dedicated board member of Samuel’s House, which offers safe and sober support services and housing for women and intact families impacted by abuse, addiction, homelessness, incarceration or all of the above.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

SINKING THE SPIEGEL: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION

On May 17, 2002, the USS Spiegel Grove sank in the Florida Keys. While her journey to the bottom of the sea was carefully planned, the ship surprised everyone involved by sinking early, turning “turtle” and landing on her side. Three years later, powerful waves and energy from Hurricane Dennis righted her as she sits today, in 130 feet of water off Key Largo.
KEY LARGO, FL
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: SFWMD BOARD RECEIVES WARM RECEPTION IN FLORIDA KEYS

“Here in Islamorada, we’re situated at the edge of Florida Bay,” said Kelly Cox, director of Everglades policy for Audubon Florida, to a record crowd. “Hopefully, we’ll also be the beneficiary of Everglades restoration.”. Cox, a resident of Tavernier, was among many to welcome the South...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

KEEP KEY WEST BEAUTIFUL

One hour a week makes a huge difference, and volunteers are always welcome every Friday morning, when teams clean up a designated area of the island. The volunteer cleanup on Friday the 13th yielded scary results. Last week’s efforts focused on the mangrove area behind Denny’s in the Overseas Market. Sixteen volunteers collected 192 pounds of trash, 15 pounds of recyclables and two gallons of cigarette butts. The following day, on May 14, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter MOHAWK performed their monthly Adopt-a-Spot cleanup, collecting 39 pounds of trash and recycling along Palm Avenue.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

MARATHON & STATE SIGN NEW PERMITS AGREEMENT

The city of Marathon and the state of Florida have approved and signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that became effective on May 11. It delineates the information the city is required to provide the state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to validate planning approvals and building permits issued in Marathon.
MARATHON, FL
