Police release more details surrounding deadly attempted carjacking in Alexandria

A 13-year-old boy was robbed by a group of males in the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue on May 12 (Thursday). The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. near the near Seminary Plaza Shopping Center. The victim was injured in the incident and refused medical attention. A personal item was stolen.
BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
Alexandria Police have released the identities of the two men killed on Insterstate 495 near Telegraph Road on May 12. Abdellah Bougrine, 54, of Alexandria, and Driss Bougrine, 59, of Fairfax, died after being hit by vehicles after the 2016 Toyota Corolla they were driving stopped in the middle of the road. The two men got out of the Toyota and were then hit moments later by two vehicles.
A three-year-old from Silver Spring has died from injuries sustained in a car crash last week, authorities said. Dreamie Dior Jackson sustained life-threatening injuries from a crash that happened at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive in Wheaton on May 12, Montgomery County Police said. The crash occurred...
A driver crashed a car into a home, then fled the scene in Lorton, Virginia, late Tuesday, and the car burst into flames, police said. Fairfax County police and firefighters were called about 10:45 p.m. to a home on Old Colchester Road, off Richmond Highway. First responders found the car...
Readers reported: “Anybody just heard multiple shots fired in Mt Pleasant? Cops with flashlights on Newton St.”. “Yes, woke me up at 3:15, heard like 8 shots in quick succession”. From MPD: “The Third District is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1700 b/o Newton St NW.
Police are investigating a South Baltimore shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m., patrol officers were in the intersection of Potee at Patapsco Avenue, when they heard gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and located a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.
Jerrel Griffin is believed to have left his Middle River home sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, Baltimore County Polic said.
The 16-year-old is described as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 410-307-2020.
While talking with the 14-year-old, school administrators received a tip that the student was in possession of a gun. The student was searched and was found to have an unloaded pistol with three magazines - two of which were empty - in his possession just before 8 a.m.
The arrest of a Prince George's man for an assault led to him getting more charges for carrying illegal drugs and weapons, authorities said. John William McManus Jr. was behind a domestic violence assault that happened in the 7200 block of Jaywick Avenue in Fort Washington on Jan. 23, the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office said.
(Updated 11:30 a.m.) Three arrests have been made in an attempting carjacking in Potomac Yard on Friday that left one dead and another injured. Police said that Jordan Poteat, an 18-year-old non-city resident, was shot and killed in the incident. Police initially said they believed the car owner shot the carjackers, though later claimed the investigation was ongoing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Baltimore last month, authorities said Thursday.
Calvin Hemphill, Jr., 41, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting, which sent a 53-year-old man to the hospital, Baltimore Police said.
The shooting unfolded shortly before 9 p.m. April 17 in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to police.
That’s where officers found the victim shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available Thursday.
Hemphill remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police officers are hanging up their black uniforms and could be getting new threads. County Executive Mark Elrich said during a media briefing on Wednesday that part of the process of "reimagining police" was a broad consensus that people found black police uniforms intimidating.
A man was reportedly shot multiple times late at night in Prince George's County, according to unconfirmed reports. The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue in Greater Landover after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, according to a Tweet from DC Realtime News. One home was...
Two unbelted men died and a woman was in critical condition following a head-on crash on Interstate 495 on Tuesday, May 17, authorities said. A Mazda 3 collided with a Buick Encore near the Chain Bridge Road exit in Fairfax, causing the Buick to burst into flames after the impact, Virginia State Police said.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A federal inmate from Fairfax County died in police custody Wednesday morning and now authorities are searching for answers. The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department are investigating the in-custody death of Anthony Moaf, 25, at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center. Authorities...
