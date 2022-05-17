Police release more details surrounding deadly attempted carjacking in Alexandria

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Baltimore last month, authorities said Thursday. Calvin Hemphill, Jr., 41, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting, which sent a 53-year-old man to the hospital, Baltimore Police said. The shooting unfolded shortly before 9 p.m. April 17 in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to police. That’s where officers found the victim shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available Thursday. Hemphill remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO