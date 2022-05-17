ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Police release more details surrounding deadly attempted carjacking in Alexandria

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexandria police say 18-year-old Jordan Poteat was...

www.wusa9.com

fox5dc.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
BETHESDA, MD
alxnow.com

Virginia State Police identify two men killed in I-495 crash near Telegraph Road

Alexandria Police have released the identities of the two men killed on Insterstate 495 near Telegraph Road on May 12. Abdellah Bougrine, 54, of Alexandria, and Driss Bougrine, 59, of Fairfax, died after being hit by vehicles after the 2016 Toyota Corolla they were driving stopped in the middle of the road. The two men got out of the Toyota and were then hit moments later by two vehicles.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Fiery Hit-and-Run Crash Damages Lorton Home: Police

A driver crashed a car into a home, then fled the scene in Lorton, Virginia, late Tuesday, and the car burst into flames, police said. Fairfax County police and firefighters were called about 10:45 p.m. to a home on Old Colchester Road, off Richmond Highway. First responders found the car...
LORTON, VA
popville.com

Early Morning Shooting/Shots Fired in Mount Pleasant

Readers reported: “Anybody just heard multiple shots fired in Mt Pleasant? Cops with flashlights on Newton St.”. “Yes, woke me up at 3:15, heard like 8 shots in quick succession”. From MPD: “The Third District is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1700 b/o Newton St NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, search for suspect continues

Police are investigating a South Baltimore shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m., patrol officers were in the intersection of Potee at Patapsco Avenue, when they heard gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and located a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Boy, 16, Reported Missing From Middle River, Baltimore County Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Jerrel Griffin is believed to have left his Middle River home sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, Baltimore County Polic said. The 16-year-old is described as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Police: Three teenagers arrested after fatal Potomac Yard carjacking

(Updated 11:30 a.m.) Three arrests have been made in an attempting carjacking in Potomac Yard on Friday that left one dead and another injured. Police said that Jordan Poteat, an 18-year-old non-city resident, was shot and killed in the incident. Police initially said they believed the car owner shot the carjackers, though later claimed the investigation was ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man, 41, Charged With Attempted Murder In April Shooting, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Baltimore last month, authorities said Thursday. Calvin Hemphill, Jr., 41, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting, which sent a 53-year-old man to the hospital, Baltimore Police said. The shooting unfolded shortly before 9 p.m. April 17 in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to police. That’s where officers found the victim shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available Thursday. Hemphill remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County police hanging up 'intimidating' black uniforms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police officers are hanging up their black uniforms and could be getting new threads. County Executive Mark Elrich said during a media briefing on Wednesday that part of the process of "reimagining police" was a broad consensus that people found black police uniforms intimidating.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Two Dead In I-495 Crash Weren't Wearing Seatbelts: Police

Two unbelted men died and a woman was in critical condition following a head-on crash on Interstate 495 on Tuesday, May 17, authorities said. A Mazda 3 collided with a Buick Encore near the Chain Bridge Road exit in Fairfax, causing the Buick to burst into flames after the impact, Virginia State Police said.
CATLETT, VA
fox5dc.com

Inmate death at Alexandria Adult Detention Center under investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A federal inmate from Fairfax County died in police custody Wednesday morning and now authorities are searching for answers. The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department are investigating the in-custody death of Anthony Moaf, 25, at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center. Authorities...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Two Dead, 1 Critical In Head-On Collision In Fairfax

Two men were dead and a woman was in critical condition following a head-on crash on Interstate 495 on Tuesday, May 17, authorities said. A Mazda 3 collided with a Buick Encore near the Chain Bridge Road exit in Fairfax, causing the Buick to burst into flames after the impact, Virginia State Police said.
FAIRFAX, VA

