ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Division IV District Softball: Newark Catholic, East Knox set for clash

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

PICKERINGTON — For Newark Catholic, district trips are nothing new. For East Knox, it's historic.

The two will meet for a Division IV district championship softball game later this week at Pickerington Central at a time and date to be determined.

"Our goal was to get the girls back to another district game," Newark Catholic coach Devani Adam said after her team beat Northmor 12-2 in five innings in a district semifinal game at Pickerington North on Monday. "We play in a really tough league, but it gets us prepared for now.

"It absolutely gets us ready," added Adam, whose team received home runs from Kami Diaz, Maris Knowlton and Avery Nagel. "Our hitters have seen all the pitching at this point, and they feel a lot more comfortable. It’s tough to get them through that regular season, but they know this is when it counts. It’s great to see them all coming together and all of them hitting and playing well together."

Don't let the Green Wave's 8-16 record fool anyone. Newark Catholic competes in the rugged Licking County League, and last year the program made a run to the state tournament in Division IV.

"They have the reputation," Northmor coach Matt Wiseman said of Newark Catholic. "I knew they were underseeded. With three wins (at the tournament draw), I don’t know where they should have been, but we had five at the time. We knew it was going to be a battle, and the competition level was ramped up. We play a tough schedule in the KMAC, too. It’s brutal every night."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ICGi_0fgSCuEg00

Newark Catholic is the No. 7 seed in the district tourney, while Northmor (11-13, 4-8) was seeded No. 4. East Knox, which also battles in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference with Northmor, was seeded third and has 11-9, 5-7 marks.

"It’s going to be a tall task," East Knox coach Jake Ulrey said of playing the Green Wave. "To my knowledge we’ve never been to (a district championship game). We’ve got to keep it how we play. If we try to do too much, it’s probably not going to go in our favor. Just try to stay level headed and really focus on us."

East Knox earned its bid to a first-ever district title game with a 10-0 victory over Ridgedale in six innings, also at Pickerington North.

"I’m super proud of our girls. Each one of them really put the work in," Ulrey said. "They grinded this thing out. Ridgedale had a lot of girls on base and we always found a way to try to keep them from scoring. We were successful at that. Hat’s off to Ridgedale for fighting."

The Bulldogs shut out Ridgedale despite allowing eight hits and a pair of walks. However, the Rockets stranded nine through six innings.

"It was the pure fight and the will to not let them score," Ulrey said. "It’s finding a way to win. That’s been my motto since Day 1: Find a way to win. We found a way to win today."

For sixth-seeded Ridgedale (13-5, 9-2 in the NWCC), a broken down bus on Interstate 270 near I-71 meant sitting more than an hour before a second bus could arrive and take them the rest of the way to Pickerington. The game started 50 minutes late due to the circumstance, and the Rockets struggled to get out of their disjointed feelings on the trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VKJ4_0fgSCuEg00

They gave up three runs in the second inning, then the Bulldogs blew it open in the fourth with four more runs. East Knox added three runs in the sixth to finish it off.

"Several teams were here. I wanted them to get down here early and kind of soak it in and get settled in and take our time starting our pregame," Ridgedale coach Rick Ferguson said. "They were really focused on their way down here, but with that big break (with the bus ride), it’s a lot of chaos.

"A lot of them were really unfocused and it was things I haven’t seen them do for a really long time."

Ridgedale was also without Abigail Bridges, one of their top hitters and pitchers, who was home with the flu.

Makenzie Delaney only allowed four earned runs and seven hits with five walks and two strikeouts for the Rockets as Jordyn Nutter hit two singles. For East Knox, pitcher Maddy Cotsmire doubled, and Baylee Comer singled twice.

"We haven’t had a bad game since early April," Ferguson said. "They’ve been making nice plays and hitting the ball and getting on the board quick. That was the same thing tonight (they wanted Monday), but we just didn’t come focused enough. We saw it dwindle away, and it was harder to bring them back into focus."

For Northmor, it was a chance for an uber-young roster to see district-level competition.

"These kids should come out hungry next year," Wiseman said. "We’ve got a lot of talent, and sometimes that doesn’t always show. Hat’s off to Newark Catholic. They were locked and loaded. Their pitcher pitched a great game, and their hitters did what they’re supposed to do, and they were the better team."

Adam hopes that's the case later this week.

"We’re still young. We’re playing some girls who were in that state game last year, but we’ve still got a couple freshmen in the lineup and some girls who weren’t up on varsity playing in that state run, but they were a part of the program," she said. "We’re excited to see what we can do.

"We’re young, but we’ve got girls who have played in it before. We’re excited, and having a senior on the mound that’s getting it done right now really helps."

Division II at Pickerington Central

No. 3 seed Heath topped No. 9 River Valley 7-1 in a Division II district semifinal softball game at Pickerington Central.

The Vikings (14-8), hitting a robust .380 as a team, made a run at the Bulldogs in the fourth inning.

Lanie Wooten and Shelby Westler smacked back-to-back doubles, and Westler went to third on a wild pitch, with losing pitcher Riley Hamm drawing a one-out walk. But freshman second baseman Sydney Cottrell speared Maizie Frank's line drive and threw to first for a double play. Spicer also made a leaping catch at short, taking away a hit in the sixth.

"They can hit. That's what got them here," Heath coach Ray Cooksey said of RV.

"They're a good team, but we thought we could match up with them," said Vikings' coach Phil Shepler. "We hit some balls hard, right at people, and we just couldn't string any hits together."

Wooten had two hits for River Valley, which started four sophomores and two freshmen.

"We had a couple of season-ending injuries, and our senior right fielder (Emily Radcliff), who was in there because of that, took advantage and played a heck of a game," Shepler said. "She made a great catch and also had a hit."

Heath will play No. 5 seed Bloom-Carroll for a district championship. B-C beat No. 8 Licking Valley 8-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZUPE_0fgSCuEg00

In the area's other D-II district semi at Pickerington Central, No. 6 Lakewood handled No. 4 Highland 8-2.

Scots junior Guinevere Jackson hit an RBI single in the third inning, following hits by Abby Jordan and Stevie Asher, to get Highland on the board. Lakewood sophomore Becca Streets, however, limited the damage, inducing a groundout and a popup.

Highland senior Adyson Landefeld tripled to deep right field to lead off the bottom sixth, and she raced home when the relay throw was errant. Senior Audrey Robinson followed with a single, but the inning later ended when the Scots made their second out of the game on the basepaths.

Jackson and Jordan had two hits apiece to lead the Scots, and Asher went the distance in the circle.

Lakewood will now face top-seed Jonathan Alder for a district championship after JA defeated No. 10 Bishop Hartley 4-0.

rmccurdy@gannett.com

419-610-0998

Twitter @McMotorsport

Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

Dave Weidig and Kurt Snyder contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Division IV District Softball: Newark Catholic, East Knox set for clash

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Fifteen OHSAA baseball sectional finals to watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The OHSAA baseball tournament fields will shrink in half the next two days with sectional finals across the state in all four divisions. Here are 15 of the best games around Northeast Ohio on Wednesday and Thursday before next week’s district semifinals and championships:. DIVISION...
CLEVELAND, OH
Eleven Warriors

George Washington III Excited to Form Duo With Fellow 2023 Commit Austin Parks, Says “I'm Trying” to Recruit Devin Royal to Ohio State

The first commit in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is accruing no shortage of experience playing alongside Buckeye State natives and potential future teammates this spring and summer. George Washington III, a Texas native who played his junior year of high school basketball at Kentucky’s Christian Academy of Louisville,...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
City
Highland, OH
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Newark, OH
Sports
Newark, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
Pickerington, OH
Education
Pickerington, OH
Sports
City
Pickerington, OH
richlandsource.com

Picking off passes to pulling weeds: Mansfield Senior star ready for another summer work program

MANSFIELD -- Ja'Ontay O'Bryant picked off seven passes for Mansfield Senior's football team last fall, earning All-Ohio honors as a sophomore cornerback. He is now ready for a second summer of picking -- and pulling -- weeds at NECIC's Urban Farm on Bowman Street, part of the summer youth employment program funded by Richland County Job & Family Services.
MANSFIELD, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Forgotten Buckeyes: Fullback edition

Shortly after I began contributing to Land Grant Holy Land, I realized that I was already struggling to come up with good content for the offseason/summer months. Hell of a start, right? But unfortunately, once the NFL Draft takes place, the content well tends to dry up unless you’ve already dialed in on one of the spring sports or the NBA Draft (but as Buckeye hoops fans... you get it). Ohio State football and basketball – our most popular topics – are still part of the news cycle, but they have taken a back seat. And recruiting... well, there are people at LGHL who do a hell of a job covering it, so I wasn’t about to swim with those sharks.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State picks up steam for 2023 Ohio LB

The Ohio State football team has had a busy spring. The program was previously hard at work at spring practices, and at the same time the staff has seemed to play host to almost every single recruit on their board in the last few months. The hard work has paid off, as the Buckeyes have earned multiple commitments as of late, and another one may be coming sooner than later.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Newark Catholic#The Green Wave
ocj.com

A ride through history of Southern Ohio’s scenic railways

It is hard to overstate the enormous importance of the locomotive in the development of the American nation. Ever since the steam locomotive noisily announced its presence on the scene in the second half of the nineteenth century, the “steel highway” has played an integral role in United States economic, social, and industrial life.
TRAFFIC
columbusnavigator.com

10 Columbus Splash Pads That Are Too Cool For School

Summer is fun, but it can also be scorchingly hot. If you have time for a day trip, Ohio has plenty of waterparks that you can check out. But if you’re looking for a quicker trip, there are some awesome splash pads located all over Central Ohio that are free and open to the public.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WHIZ

Local Teen Sarah Clapper Runs for Miss Teen Ohio USA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sarah Clapper will be competing in the Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant this upcoming weekend. The pageant will take place in Portsmouth Ohio, with over 40 contestants. Sarah is 17 years old and attended Tri-Valley high school before switching over to online school to accommodate her...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington man involved in three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Lexington man was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrow County which resulted in the death of a Brecksville, Ohio, man. According to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:22 a.m. on I-71 near milepost 149 in Chester Township.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 in surgery after shooting in west Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in surgery after being shot in west Franklin County late Tuesday night. The person was found shot in a vehicle in a driveway on the 400 block of South Murray Hill Road, west of Interstate 270 off of Broad Street, according to the Franklin County Sheriff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Two Columbus Chefs Recommend Their Favorite Bethel Road Spots to Try

I could spend all my money on Bethel Road. I’ve been going to the area since I was a kid, when CAM international market was over there. In college, I worked at Buckeye Pho as a server. The pho dac biet, which is the combination pho, is always a good choice.
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

948
Followers
741
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy