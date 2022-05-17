Life-size statue Of Deontay Wilder to be unveiled on May 25 in Tuscaloosa

An Alabama troll account caught Auburn football fans by surprise, and infuriated the Crimson Tide faithful, with a take that Bo Nix is a superior QB prospect to Bryce Young. Nix, now in line to start under center at Oregon, averaged seven wins a season for the Tigers in his three years on the Plains before graduating. Bryce Young, on the other hand, just led Alabama to an SEC Championship and National Championship game appearance in his first season as QB1. He was a freshman during the Tide’s 2020 title campaign backing up Mac Jones.
