Popsicles in the Park

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 18, 2022, at 6:00 AM. At 9:34 PM on May 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The victims stated they were threatened with guns and knives and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO