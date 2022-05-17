Popsicles in the Park

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Ross Mann, 30, who has been reported as a missing person on Thursday. According to the JCSD, Mann was last seen on Sunday, May 15, at Lowe’s on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg. He is reported to be driving a 2007 Ford F-150, gray in color, with a Jones County tag: JN1 4945.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning and into the early afternoon, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, along with other agencies, was back at the Leaf River and Highway 590 bridge. JCSD administrator Lance Chancellor says the sheriff’s department has received numerous phone calls overnight about a possible second...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An active warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old Hattiesburg woman charged with one count of identity theft. Candy McLaurin is believed by the Hattiesburg Police Department to have used another individual’s identity to obtain a loan and credit card. HPD is asking that anyone...
A Neshoba County man remains in custody on a $75,000 bond after allegedly shooting his first cousin neighbor who was bush hogging Saturday northwest of Union in rural Neshoba County. The suspect, Justin Hagan, 41, 10181 Road 307, Union, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after...
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Search operations by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on the Leaf River have been suspended after several hours of searching. The search was initiated by tips and leads to Jones County Crime Stoppers and to Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin regarding a second possible murder victim supposedly thrown into the Leaf River.
12:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call about an individual stabbed multiple times on Robin Hood Circle. 12:49 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to Road 101 for unknown trouble. 6:01 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call about a reckless driver on Hwy. 16 W....
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about an ongoing scam that’s attempting to solicit funds. The scammers tell the victims that they have unpaid fines or a failure to appear warrant, and they will be arrested. The scammers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, using names of some actual officers. […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a suspect with an active arrest warrant. Jamie Antwuan Gammage, 23, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary In connection to an incident on Hardy Street on April 25. If you have any information, please...
Pearl River rolls to Region 23 Title, NJCAA World Series berth. Softball State Championships - Petal, Taylorsville force game 3's. Softball State Championships - Petal, Taylorsville force game 3's. Traveling memorial wall makes stop at armed forces museum. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mobile tribute to fallen heroes from the...
GLENDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance identifying an individual in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation off of Monroe Road in the Glendale community. A picture taken early Saturday morning shows the individual and their vehicle. According to the FCSO, this person is believed...
Authorities are asking for assistance in solving a burglary of a home under renovation on Highway 19 south of Philadelphia at the end of last month in which about $1,200 in tools were taken. Sheriff Eric Clark said the crime was reported on April 30 when homeowners returned to a...
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies followed up on a person who was wanted in Jones County for kidnapping and aggravated assault. According to a report, the suspect was said to be on the Bogue Homa Creek off Hancock Road in Perry County.
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 18, 2022, at 6:00 AM. At 9:34 PM on May 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The victims stated they were threatened with guns and knives and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said two people were robbed at knifepoint outside of the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Tuesday night. The call came at 9:30 p.m. MPD said one person suffered minor injuries and money was taken from both both of them. Police...
Kids and parents are invited to join HPD officers on Thursday at Jaycee Park for ‘Popsicles in the Park.’. This week serves as a time dedicated to honoring the men and women in blue. 12th annual Wonded Minutemen Golf Tournament. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The 12th Annual Wounded...
Softball State Championships - Petal, Taylorsville force game 3's. Traveling memorial wall makes stop at armed forces museum. Mobile tribute to fallen heroes from the Vietnam War made a stopover at Camp Shelby Thursday on its way to a patriotic event in Jackson. JCSD searches for possible second body in...
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee called vandalism in the city “unacceptable” after an incident at a local park. The mayor said Boston Park was vandalized on Thursday, May 18. According Magee, a bathroom was vandalized, and a recently paved basketball court had graffiti on it. “The city is always attempting to provide […]
On Tuesday afternoon, the school held a luncheon for its campus police officers. Several city leaders gathered at the Hattiesburg Police Department Tuesday during day three of National Police Week. Senior Farewell Banquet. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Graduation at Columbia High School is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m....
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts was on lockdown on Monday afternoon out of an abundance of caution. According to Laurel School District Communication/ Public Relations Specialist Quin Dungy, a domestic argument between two adults involving a weapon on 12th Street, adjacent to the school, led to the campus going into a lockdown around 12:30 p.m.
