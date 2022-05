A regional Frito-Lay distribution center is under construction off Airline Highway, behind Halpin's Flooring America. The 150,000-square-foot building at 19888 Thad Cain is more than 5½ times larger than the current Frito-Lay distribution center, located in the Industriplex, said Leon Audibert, of Property One. Audibert brokered the deal, representing the local sellers and the Chicago-based developer, InSite Real Estate. The goal is to finish the distribution center by the end of the year.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO