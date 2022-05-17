ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Moose Lake/Willow River Softball Earns Road Win Over Duluth East

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – The Moose Lake-Willow River softball team scored early...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Denfeld Baseball Picks Up Win on Senior Night

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld baseball team snapped a seven-game losing streak as they defeated Proctor 5-1 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium. The Hunters will look to keep rolling when they hit the road Wednesday afternoon against Grand Rapids.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Local Speedways Planning to Final Open for Season This Weekend

PROCTOR, Minn. – Rain and frost are less than ideal conditions for dirt tracks. “You’ve also got to think about frost in the track. Because if there’s frost in there, that will wreck cars which is very expensive, it’s hard to get parts these days,” president of the Halvor Lines Speedway Duane Caywood said.
PROCTOR, MN
FOX 21 Online

Visitors Enjoy Chester Creek Trails

DULUTH, Minn. – With some more wet weather on the way, Tuesday was the perfect day to get outside and enjoy some of Duluth’s trails. People were out and about on the Chester Creek trails. Despite a wet spring, the trails are in good condition which allows visitors to take a hike, relax by the waterfalls or just enjoy the sunny day outside.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ironton, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Six Duluth East Greyhounds Sign National Letters of Intent

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday afternoon, a handful of Duluth East student-athletes signed their national letters of intent. Six Greyhounds in total put pen to paper on their college commitments, with each one having their own reason for their respective decision. “I think my family’s pretty pumped. My mom’s a...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Incredible Challenges It Took To Build Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel Along North Shore

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — In a few weeks, summer vacation will start, and families will head for the North Shore. When they do, thousands will drive through the Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel, which was built 30 years ago. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us the incredible challenges it took to build the tunnel, and what visitors are now discovering there. Springtime at Lake Superior. Here, you’ll find no shortage of spectacular views, and no shortage of adrenaline. “I worked in high places before, but this was the most challenging,” said Tim Barton. Thirty years ago, Barton was practically living...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Elementary Students Race to Malosky Stadium for Fit-n-Fun Run

DULUTH, MN – Nearly 1500 elementary students from ISD 709 got to spend part of their day at Malosky Stadium for the Essentia Health Fit-n-Fun Run. This annual event pitted the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders in a quarter mile race against their classmates with the winners coming away with bragging rights. The Fit-n-Fun Run is a longstanding tradition of the Young Athletes Foundation with the hope of getting the kids interested in either picking up running or continuing their love for running.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD to Host Live Panel to Celebrate Anniversary of Title IX

DULUTH, Minn. – Next week, UMD will be hosting a special live guest panel to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event will take place Tuesday, May 24th at 3 p.m. at the Marshall Performing Arts Center on the UMD campus. It will be free of charge and livestreamed for those who can’t attend in person. Among those scheduled to speak are former Bulldogs goaltender Maddie Rooney and senior associate athletic director Karen Stromme.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willow#On The Road#Rebels#Crosby Ironton
KEYC

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Congdon Park Bike Rodeo Returns

DULUTH, Minn. – The Congdon Park Bike Rodeo returned Tuesday for the first time since 2019. The Bike Rodeo was a free event for all elementary kids and families in the area to come and learn about pedestrian and bike safety and rules of the road. The event featured a mountain biking agility course, a bike raffle, and demonstrations on how to fix a chain or tire.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Touring the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s one of the newest classes of naval ships for the United States, and for the first time it is here in Duluth for its commissioning. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is one of over two dozen littoral combat ships, designed to work close to shorelines.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Historic Flooding Taking Place at Rainy Lake

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, Minn. — Although the rivers in Duluth don’t seem to be too affected, just two and a half hours north, they’re experiencing what they’re calling historic flooding, and they expect it to get much worse. Residents of Rainy Lake up by the Canadian border...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

The 5th Annual Rosie Awards

DULUTH, Minn.- Thursday, The Women Today Magazine hosted the 5th annual Rosie Awards to celebrate women’s achievements in the Northland. Seven awards were given out to women who are a driving force in the Northland. To showcase how they have gone above and beyond with their selfless acts within the community. Group advertising director, Megan Keller, is excited to bring this event back after two years, due to the pandemic.
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Holiday Film Shooting In Duluth, Looking For Background Actors

Calling all holiday movie lovers, this could be a fun opportunity for you. A Christmas movie will be filming in Duluth beginning later this month - and you could be in it!. Lately, there have been a bunch of projects that have filmed in Duluth and surrounding areas. For example, a comedy television pilot recently wrapped filming in Chisholm. The show only filmed one episode but the town provided the perfect backdrop needed for the show!
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins. “It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.”
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Association of Women Police Hold Annual Conference in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of women who are members of law enforcement agencies from across Minnesota are in Duluth this week for the Minnesota Association of Women Police’s annual conference. The event is a chance to learn the latest in department leadership and tactical mobility through training, seminars,...
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Highway 15 and County Road 1

(KNSI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at Highway 15 at County Road 1 in Sartell. Sources are telling KNSI the roadway is open, but there is heavy activity in the area as the scene is cleaned up and the vehicles are cleared out of the way.
SARTELL, MN
Independent News Herald

Storm hits area with a vengeance

A powerful storm quickly rolled through Central Minnesota hitting many areas including Todd and Wadena counties on Thursday evening, May 12. Much of the state was in a tornado watch which resulted in several suspected tornadoes and straight-line winds throughout the area. Verndale, Wadena, Bluffton, Sebeka, Nimrod, Menagha and Blue...
WADENA, MN
fox9.com

Numerous kayakers rescued from Minnesota river in 24 hours

(FOX 9) - In two separate incidents over a 24-hour span, five total kayakers have now encountered trouble on the Sauk River in Stearns County amid strong currents from recent heavy rainfall. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office on Sunday rescued two kayakers who flipped their kayaks in the river and...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy