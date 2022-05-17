Moose Lake/Willow River Softball Earns Road Win Over Duluth East

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — In a few weeks, summer vacation will start, and families will head for the North Shore. When they do, thousands will drive through the Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel, which was built 30 years ago. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us the incredible challenges it took to build the tunnel, and what visitors are now discovering there. Springtime at Lake Superior. Here, you’ll find no shortage of spectacular views, and no shortage of adrenaline. “I worked in high places before, but this was the most challenging,” said Tim Barton. Thirty years ago, Barton was practically living...

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO