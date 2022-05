The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E was a big deal for The Blue Oval when it launched in late 2020, as it is the automaker’s first mass-produced all-electric model. It’s also the first of many to come, as the EV crossover has now been joined by the E-Transit and Ford F-150 Lightning, with many more battery-electric vehicles slated for the coming years. But while we’ve all seen the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E from virtually every angle by now, Ford Authority had the opportunity to take a peek at the crossover’s undercarriage at the 2021 SEMA Show, and we snapped some photos so that our readers can, too.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO