ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Fire breaks out at Mesa recycling plant

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials said there have been six garbage truck fires in the last two months because people are throwing away hazardous materials in the trash. Arizona program offers free summer school for...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Casa Grande K-9 recovering after rattlesnake bite during training

Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides. With at least six teen suicides at Valley high schools over the last month, parents are worried about losing more kids in a cluster contagion. SRP testing new project that'll detective wildfires before flames hit powerlines. Updated: 1 hours...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Windy Friday ahead for Arizona

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. With at least six teen suicides at Valley high schools over the last...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Apartment building severely damaged after fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews are putting out the hot spots of a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix. The flames broke out on Wednesday after just after 1 p.m on 27th Avenue just north of Glendale Avenue. Aerial video showed more than a dozen fire department trucks and vans at the scene. Much of the roof had holes in it after firefighters extinguished the flames. It’s unclear how the fire started.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tolleson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Mesa, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
AZFamily

Huge pallet fire in Phoenix fueled by winds

Certain baby sleeping products are being banned because of safety concerns and linked deaths. Man and girl shot in parking lot of Phoenix strip mall. A heavy police presence could be seen near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road. Phoenix TGen researchers testing animals for COVID-19 Updated: 13 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Casa Grande police K-9 recovering after being bitten by rattlesnake

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Casa Grande Police Department K-9 is back with his partner after being injured during a training exercise Wednesday. Officer Thomas Scheurn said his partner, K-9 Deutz, was bitten by a rattlesnake. Arizona’s Family was there for the reunion. Deutz was excited...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Hazardous Materials#Summer School#Accident
AZFamily

Dog stayed with dead hiker until crews found them northeast of Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The search for a missing hiker in northern Arizona came to a sad ending, with his dog staying with him until the very end. Search teams with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office found the body of 74-year-old Donald Hayes on Wednesday afternoon on Mingus Mountain, about a 45-minute drive northeast of Prescott. Crews had trouble reaching the area due to the rugged terrain but eventually got there. Hayes’ dog, Ranger, who was hiking with him, was discovered alive right next to him. A search volunteer, who was also a veterinarian, looked over Ranger, and the pup was taken to a nearby animal hospital. It’s unclear what condition the dog is in.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Viewer video shows flames at Phoenix apartment building fire

San Tan Valley man remembers hometown of Buffalo after mass shooting. Jerome Ferrell moved to Arizona years ago, but the supermarket shooting in Buffalo that left ten people dead is within walking distance of where he grew up. Glendale third grader praised as hero for helping save family from house...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Recycling
AZFamily

New video from deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe released

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. With at least six teen suicides at Valley high schools over the last...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Man and girl shot in parking lot of Phoenix strip mall

Certain baby sleeping products are being banned because of safety concerns and linked deaths. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a massive pallet yard fire near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road on May 17, 2022. Phoenix TGen researchers testing animals for COVID-19 Updated: 13 hours ago. |. TGen — also...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman rescues dogs facing euthanasia through nonprofit foundation

Salvador Rodriguez has made a huge contribution to the music department. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash. Phoenix students learn about science, math during food drive. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 6:33 PM MST. |. Phoenix students learned about science while...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Westbound US 60 repaving begins in Tempe after a broken water main flooded freeway

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews have started pouring concrete for the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 freeway in Tempe but there’s still no timetable of when it’ll reopen following a water main break 11 days ago. ADOT and the City of Tempe said they removed around 34,000 square feet of the freeway and workers began the repaving process with 14-inch-thick concrete late Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday. “We don’t have a timeline. I think obviously what’s important to us is to build a highway the safest way we possibly can and build it to the quality we don’t have to come back here and fix it,” said Tempe’s civil engineer, Chris Kabala.
TEMPE, AZ
Nationwide Report

2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)

2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday night, two men were killed while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at about 9 p.m. on Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303 [...]
SURPRISE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy