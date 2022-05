Murray, Ky.–A makeshift memorial for fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash has been growing at the sheriff’s office in Murray since his untimely death on Monday. Cash had a lengthy career with the Kentucky State Police before retiring and joining the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. He was killed Monday outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the suspect–whose name has not been released–was also killed. The KSP is investigating the incident.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO