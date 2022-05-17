ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Adaptive golf cart given to Kearney golf course, makes golfing more accessible

By Lauryn Bentley
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb — The Professional Golfers Association is making the game of golf more accessible with the SoloRider; an adaptive golf cart. It was given to the Meadowlark Hills Golf Course to use during their clinics where they teach veterans how to play. “They had a grant and...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Lexington sophomore wins gold in 3200-meter run at state track

OMAHA — Lexington sophomore Ian Salazar-Molina had a winning strategy that paid off in a gold medal Wednesday afternoon at the Nebraska High School Track and Field Championships. Running in a leading group of three for nearly seven laps, Salazar-Molina turned on the speed to run away an win...
LEXINGTON, NE
gifamilyradio.com

State Track - Class A & B Results - Wednesday & Thursday

(Omaha, NE) - The Nebraska Schools Activities Association State Track and Field championships startup with Class A and B action Wednesday and continue on Thursday. Class C & D will participate on Friday and Saturday. Live results with the link below. Class A & B Live Results HERE. Class C...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Sports
NebraskaTV

Lexington finishes as Class B State Runner-Up for second-straight year

OMAHA, Neb. — In a rematch of the 2021 State Championship game, Omaha Skutt Catholic once again got the best of Lexington, 2-1, on Tuesday. "This is what our boys wanted to get back to," said Lexington head coach Joel Lemus. "This is the game we wanted to get back to, the opponent we wanted to see... not the result we wanted."
LEXINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings hires from within for new girls basketball, cross country coaches

HASTINGS, NE — Hastings High School is staying internal for its next head coach hires. Activities Director Tracy Douglas announced Wednesday that Liz Vanderpool will be the Tigers’ next girls basketball coach, pending board approval. Christy Kreutzer will lead the cross country program. Vanderpool has been an assistant...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Doniphan-Trumbull claims team title at C-4 district

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Doniphan-Trumbull came away with the C-4 district team title Tuesday thanks in large part to two top-three individual finishes, and three of the top five. The Cardinals team score of 306 was 11 strokes better than GICC, and 33 better than Heartland. All three teams...
DONIPHAN, NE
kfornow.com

THREE SCHOOLS EACH WIN A BRAND NEW $100K DON’T QUIT!® FITNESS CENTER

(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Golfing#Adaptive Equipment#Professional Golf#Solorider#Pga Reach Nebraska
NebraskaTV

15th Annual Pony Express Ride raises awareness for children's mental health

LINCOLN, Neb. — Volunteer motorcyclists will ride across the state starting Wednesday through Saturday for the 15th Annual Pony Express Ride. The event is an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health. The ride will start in Scottsbluff Wednesday afternoon and will end at the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Wolves take bite out of Kernels as CCFC's season comes to a close

PAPILLION, Neb. — Despite holding a lead for most of the game, Central City/Fullerton/Centura couldn't keep the Wolves at bay entirely, falling to Elkhorn North, 5-2, in the Class B state tournament. The loss gives the Kernels two for the tourney, ending their run at a state title. CCFC...
PAPILLION, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Three teachers leaving Boone Central represent 99 years of experience

Three teachers, representing 99 years of educational experience, are leaving Boone Central Public Schools this spring. Kay Flanagan, middle school Special Education teacher, has 37 years in education, including 23 years in various roles at Boone Central. Chris Grundmayer, middle school social studies teacher, has 30 years of teaching experience...
PETERSBURG, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: May is National Stroke Awareness Month

KEARNEY, Neb. — Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States dies of a stroke. Dr. Aravind Menon with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on some of the warning signs. A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when a blockage stops the flow of blood...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Ignore your limits: Kearney High grad happily lives life against the grain

KEARNEY — Romello Henry likes to explore different areas of creativity. “I have a punk jacket with special stitching and patches,” said the 18-year-old Kearney High School grad. “I got a shirt a couple months ago that says, ‘I’d rather be quilting.’ I sewed it on the back of my jacket. That’s something really fun that I like to do.”
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

District of Nebraska Grand Jury indictments

United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 17 unsealed Indictments charging 19 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Regional Airport to conduct Emergency Disaster Exercise

KEARNEY, Neb. — Officials at the Kearney Regional Airport will be conducting an emergency disaster exercise drill on Friday, May 20. The drill will test the airport's Emergency Response Plan, which is required by the FAA. It will begin around 9 a.m. and last approximately two hours. Officials said...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy