2-year-old boy orders 31 cheeseburgers from DoorDash

By KRIS Staff
 4 days ago
A mother received an unexpected notification Monday that left her confused.

Kelsey Golden read a message from DoorDash saying her order was going to take a little longer than usual because of the size of the order.

She later discovered the reason was because her youngest son, Barrett, placed an order through Mcdonald's for a total of 31 cheeseburgers.

The shocked mother of three said she was working on her computer and didn't realize her 2-year-old son had a hold of her unlocked phone.

"He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that (...) I thought I'd locked the phone, but apparently, I didn't because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers," Golden said.

Golden and her family are in the process of moving, so she's been extremely busy juggling work and the kids.

She's ordered lunch for her kids before through DoorDash, but, she's had it sent to their school, not their home.

The nearest Mcdonald's is about six miles away.

So, she was amazed when she heard a knock on the door, and the delivery driver handed her what Barrett ordered.

With 31 cheeseburgers in hand, Golden had no idea what to do with the rest of the food.

"I didn't know what to do with them, he only ate half of one," Golden said. "So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some."

People on Facebook reached out to stop by and pick up some cheeseburgers, while others tried to give her some advice on how to store the food or give it away.

The total amount of the order came out to $61.58.

But the little fella was feeling generous and didn't forget to tip the DoorDasher $16.

After fees, the total for the entire order was $91.70.

And Golden has a priceless story to tell about her cheeseburger-loving son, for years to come.

This story was first reported by Naidy Escobar at KRIS in Corpus Christi, Texas. Digital Content Producer Frank Cardenas also contributed to this story.

