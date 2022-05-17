ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Vigil, balloon release held for slain child in Pearl

By Kara Peters
WAPT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEARL, Miss. — A vigil was held fora baby whose mother is accused of killing her. Friends, family and neighbors gathered on Bierdeman Road where Makaylia Jolley, 20, is accused of...

www.wapt.com

Comments / 2

Tracye Hogan
2d ago

If the friends and family knew she was having problems with her mental health then why not help her get help she should not have had her baby with her. it's to late now SHE KILLED HER BABY .

Reply
2
Related
WJTV 12

1 killed in shooting on Marydell Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened on Marydell Street near Northside Drive around 1:30 p.m. They said Johnathan Clark shot and killed his cousin, 22-year-old Eddie Wright Jr. “This is a sad situation for this family. When a cousin […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD investigating deadly shooting Thursday near Medgar Evers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Marydell and Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police say one person has died, but no other information about the shooting has been released. Several JPD units are on the scene searching for a...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Alert issued for missing Flora teen

FLORA, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert. Mauquice Lipsey, 15, of Flora, was last seen last Friday walking on Highway 49 toward Yazoo City. Officials said he was wearing a black, blue and white shirt and blue and white camouflage pants. Anyone...
FLORA, MS
WAPT

Burned remains found in Hinds County identified

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — The Hinds County Sheriff's Office have identified remains found three years ago. Officials said they found partially burned remains back in March 2018 in the woods off of Champion Hill Road in Bolton. The sheriff's office said those remains were identified as Juanita Coleman. She...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pearl, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pearl, MS
Crime & Safety
WLBT

Man shot multiple times, killed by cousin near Medgar Evers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Marydell and Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police say 22-year-old Eddie Wright Jr. was shot multiple times by his cousin, Johnathan Clark. “This is a sad situation for this family,” said Chief James...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate fatal shooting involving cousins

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to Marydell Street and Northside Drive where one person was killed, according to Jackson police public information Officer Sam Brown. An officer at the scene said the shooting was between two cousins,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl mother charged with capital murder was given no bond after making her initial court appearance Tuesday. Makaylia Jolley is accused of “repeatedly and forcibly” throwing her baby, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, onto the road last Thursday. The two-month-old would die two days later.
PEARL, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Moore
WAPT

Man found shot to death behind Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. — One man was found shot to death behind a Jackson home. Police said it happened Wednesday evening on Newport Street. A homeowner found Nicholas Bryant, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds. There is no word on a motive or suspect.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is facing an attempted murder charged following a shooting that happened on Wednesday, May 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Katie Avenue and Charles Street. Hattiesburg police responded and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they arrested Davonte Harris, 22, near Martin […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vigil#Balloon Release#Violent Crime
WAPT

Families come together to remember JPD fallen officers

JACKSON, Miss. — Each year, the Jackson Police Department holds a memorial service to honor those who lost their lives while on duty. "So, we can all come together and celebrate their commitment to the citizens of Jackson, and just wrap love around these family members and let them know that their family members will forever be a part of our JPD family," Chief James Davis said.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Henley-Young Youth Detention Center escapee captured

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the juvenile escapee from the Henley-Young Youth Detention Center was captured. According to Jones, Rondarius Ragsdale, 17, was arrested at a home in North Jackson by Hinds County deputies. He faces additional escape charges. Jones said Ragsdale escaped from the detention center on McDowell Road […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County kidnapping suspect arrested in Perry County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in connection to the kidnapping and beating of another man in Jones County. Investigators said a multi-agency raid on Tuesday, May 17 led to the arrest of Jason “Frosty” Holmes in Perry County. Jones County deputies said James Riser was found bound and dumped under a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting outside Yazoo City post office

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are working to find a suspect after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened on Main Street in front of the post office around 4:00 p.m. Police said Fernando Weekly shot into an SUV and injured the man in the vehicle. The victim was able […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WAPT

No bond for Pearl woman charged in infant daughter's death

PEARL, Miss. — A Pearl woman chargedin the death of her 2-month-old daughter is on suicide watch and is being held in isolation at the Rankin County Jail, county officials said. Makaylia Jolley, 20, was wearing shackles and body armor when she arrived Tuesday at the Pearl Police Department...
PEARL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy