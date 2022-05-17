ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

‘Rust’ producer ‘confident’ they will complete film after accidental death on set

By Sarah Polus, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QLB9_0fgS0uyx00

( The Hill ) – A producer of “Rust” says the film will likely still be completed in the wake of last year’s fatal shooting on set.

Anjul Nigam, a producer on the Western film along with actor Alec Baldwin , told The Hollywood Reporter they are expecting an investigation by the Santa Fe Country Sheriff’s Department into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to conclude soon.

“‘Rust’ is obviously a horrific tragedy,” Nigam told the Reporter. “The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we’re confident about continuing to make quality movies.”

Once the investigation is over, they plan to finish making “Rust,” he added.

“We’re confident we’ll be able to complete the movie,” he said.

New video shows Alec Baldwin speak to officers after ‘Rust’ shooting

Nigam’s comments come after New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau recently released a summary of their investigation into the incident.

“Rust” production “demonstrated plain indifference to the hazards associated with firearms by routinely failing to practice their own safety protocols, failing to enforce adherence to safety protocols, and failing to ensure that the handling of deadly weapons was afforded the time and effort needed to keep the cast and crew safe,” the report read.

Baldwin, who was also starring in the film in addition to producing it, is facing several lawsuits for allegedly accidentally shooting Hutchins last October with a prop gun that contained a suspected live round.

He has denied responsibility for the incident, claiming the lawsuits against him were motivated by money.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he told ABC in December .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Anjul Nigam
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WLNS

WLNS

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy