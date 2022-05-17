Person on track temporarily closes Lake Merritt BART station

OAKLAND -- A person who was reported on the tracks at the Lake Merritt Station in Oakland on Monday has been detained and the station reopened as of 8:22 p.m., a BART spokesperson has confirmed.

BART initially announced the police activity at 6:22 p.m. and later reported that a person had entered the track way at Lake Merritt Station, which was then closed as a precaution.

Trains had backtracked and been rerouted and a bus bridge was established between West Oakland and Coliseum Stations to counteract the closure of Lake Merritt Station.

As of 8:30 p.m. there was a system-wide 10- to 20-minute delay in the service due to the incident.