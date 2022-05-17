ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Person on track temporarily closes Lake Merritt BART station

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyuVA_0fgS0hkk00

OAKLAND -- A person who was reported on the tracks at the Lake Merritt Station in Oakland on Monday has been detained and the station reopened as of 8:22 p.m., a BART spokesperson has confirmed.

BART initially announced the police activity at 6:22 p.m. and later reported that a person had entered the track way at Lake Merritt Station, which was then closed as a precaution.

Trains had backtracked and been rerouted and a bus bridge was established between West Oakland and Coliseum Stations to counteract the closure of Lake Merritt Station.

As of 8:30 p.m. there was a system-wide 10- to 20-minute delay in the service due to the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
KGO

2 killed after shooting, crash on EB I-580 in Oakland, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead after a shooting led to a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound I-580 at Seminary Avenue, and authorities learned the car involved had been shot at...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART service resumes in East Bay following brush fire

PLEASANT HILL -- BART service between the Concord and Pleasant Hill BART stations has resumed Thursday evening after service was shut down between the two stations due to a brush fire burning near the tracks.The interruption to service was announced shortly after 6:30 p.m. via the @SFBARTAlert Twitter account.Contra Costa County firefighters responded to the blaze.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Co-owner of Filipino restaurant in Oakland shot dead in front of son

OAKLAND, Calif. - Loved ones are in shock after the co-owner of a popular Filipino restaurant in Oakland was gunned down in front of his 11-year-old son. Jun Anabo, 39, was shot outside his restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, at the corner of Fruitvale and Brookdale avenues at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Injury crash on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge backs up westbound I-580 traffic

RICHMOND -- A crash involving injuries blocked traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Thursday morning.The California Highway Patrol reported the crash just after 7 a.m. on the westbound lanes. The left lane was blocked and traffic was at a standstill from just west of the toll plaza at the incline all the way past the Regatta Blvd. exit from Interstate Highway 580.The roadway was cleared just after 8 a.m., according to KCBS Radio, but residual traffic delays remained. There was no immediate information on the circumstances surrounding the crash or how many people were injured.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 dead, 2 injured in Highway 580 shooting, crash in East Oakland

OAKLAND – Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in an apparent shooting off Interstate Highway 580 in East Oakland on Wednesday night, according to authorities.The incident took place in the area of eastbound 580 near Seminary Avenue around 8:20 p.m. CHP sources told KPIX 5 Wednesday a caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots; another person called 911 to report a car had just gone over an embankment on the freeway and crashed. When officers arrived, they found a black Nissan sedan that had been involved in a rollover and had come to a rest near the shoulder....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly train accident under investigation in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Fremont Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Fremont Police Department, the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. near a train depot in the 37000 block of Fremont Boulevard. Authorities said a woman was killed in the accident.
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Oakland#Fruitvale Station#Ac Transit#Police#Law Enforcement#Bart#Coliseum Stations
CBS San Francisco

San Jose crews extinguish brush fire at Overfelt Gardens

SAN JOSE -- Fire crews in the South Bay appear to have put out a brush fire that broke out in Overfelt Gardens on McKee Road in San Jose Thursday afternoon.The fire was reported burning in the park located on the 2100 block of McKee Road at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.Chopper 5 footage showed  flames burning in several areas around the Chinese Cultural Garden located in the park west of I-680 in the Ludlow neighborhood. The fire could be seen burning close to a structure that was in the garden, but authorities later confirmed it didn't sustain any damage.Firefighters could...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Multiple People Shot Inside Car Near I-580

Multiple people were shot Wednesday night in Oakland in a freeway shooting that led to a crash near I-580 and Seminary Avenue. CHP officers thought they were responding to a crash scene, and they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside an overturned car near the freeway off-ramp. [KRON4 / KTVU] Update: Two of the victims are dead, and two remain in critical condition.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed In Fight At Roseville Project Roomkey Site Identified As Anthony Simon, 67

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released. According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear. Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

2-alarm fire burns in-law unit at East Oakland home

OAKLAND --  Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in an East Oakland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.The Oakland Fire Department said the fire burned an in-law unit on the 1000 block of 106th Ave. between E. St. and Royal Ann St. It was brought under control at 4:39 p.m.Crews were conducting searches of the residential property and a fire investigator was headed to the scene, the fire department said.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire and the number of people displaced were not immediately known.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Community mourns Filipino restaurant co-owner killed in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- The co-owner of an Oakland Filipino restaurant died from gunfire Wednesday night, in a shooting witnessed by his young son. Jun Anabo, co-owner of Lucky Three Seven at 2868 Fruitvale Ave., died at a hospital following gunfire that was captured by the city's gunshot detection system just after 9:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue. That is near the restaurant, which serves Filipino street cuisine. Officers responded and located Anabo with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and started life-saving measures before Anabo was taken to a hospital. "Jun Anabo, co owner of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, 3rd suspect sought in El Cerrito home invasion

EL CERRITO – Police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection with a home invasion and shooting in El Cerrito on Wednesday morning.Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 900 block of King Drive. According to the victim, three people who were armed forced their way into the house and one suspect fired a round from a handgun.Police said the victim then accessed a weapon and the suspects left the home.As officers arrived, one of the suspects drove away from the scene in what was described as a "high rate of...
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle fire ignites brush along I-580 at Altamont Pass

LIVERMORE -- A car fire on westbound I-580 at the Altamont Pass in Livermore triggered a brush fire early Wednesday evening, according to officials.KPIX 5 meteorologist Paul Heggen tweeted an image from the Highland Peak PG&E camera that showed smoke rising from the area at around 5:30 p.m.According to reports, authorities said Cal Fire engines had responded to a four-acre vegetation fire that had been started by a car fire on westbound I-580 in the area.Authorities later confirmed that a car fire east of North Flynn Road on westbound I-580 in Livermore had shut down the right lane. The 511.org Twitter account posted about the fire shortly after 6 p.m. The so-called Pass Fire grew to about 66 acres before forward progress was stopped, according to reports. The fire broke out very near to where another brush fire burned over the weekend.That fire was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday and appeared to have been started from a vehicle or some sort of machinery, according to Cal Fire.  That fire grew to approximately 132 acres and severely impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in the area, authorities said.
LIVERMORE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Three Injured in Crash on Lone Tree Way in Antioch

On Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a vehicle crash in the City of Antioch that left three people injured. The crash occurred at 10:02 am at Lone Tree Way and Golf Course Road where a three-vehicle crash injured 3 people, including two who were critical and another who sustained major injuries. At least one person was trapped in the vehicle. A total of three AMR units were requested to the scene and multiple lanes were blocked.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting injures 1 in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District left a 35-year-old man injured early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mission Street, where the man said he heard a loud "pop" sound as he was walking and then realized he had been shot, according to police. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No arrest has been made and police have not released any suspect details in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Minivan driver kills elderly man in San Jose parking lot

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Toyota minivan driver struck and killed an elderly man who was walking through a parking lot in San Jose, police said. Neither the elderly man nor the driver was identified. San Jose said the man's death marks the 19th pedestrian fatality of 2022. Compared to...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy