ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, CA

New website shows homeowners their fire danger risk

By John Ramos
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spOpe_0fgS0MPb00

New website shows homeowners their fire danger risk 03:08

CLAYTON (KPIX) -- The Bay Area has seen more than its share of destructive wildfires and a new website is offering people a chance to view the fire danger down to individual homes. Some think it may be painting with too broad a brush.

On Monday, a new online database went live. It's called Fire Factor and it pulls together data from all kinds of sources so people can assess the wildfire danger where they live.

Matthew Eby, founder of the First Street Foundation which created Fire Factor said the data is individualized for each person's house.

"They're seeing an actual snapshot of their home," he said. "We are taking satellite imagery and looking from space down to then look at the defensible space around a structure."

He said it also includes forest service data about types and size of trees and considers any nearby wildfires in the past. It scans county records for the age and composition of homes and roofs and it mashes that data up with climate change models to give homeowners and home buyers a look at the fire risk now and 30 years in the future.

"What we're able to do is tell you, 'here is your risk today,'" Eby explained. "Here's how it will change over time because you, the homeowner, are the only one that cares about this structure for a long period of time."

The idea is to give house hunters an accurate picture of wildfire risk and current homeowners effective suggestions to minimize it.

Clayton realtor Mike Williams has his doubts. The website lists Contra Costa as the county with the most buildings at risk in the Bay Area and, for Clayton situated at the base of Mount Diablo, the database says every single structure (all 4,130 of them) is at "severe risk" for wildfire.

"I want to go water my roof down now, go to my friends and water his roof down as well!" Williams said, laughing. "I think it's really unlikely but, you know, if it makes the client or consumer feel good, go ahead."

A "severe risk" designation could have consequences. Insurance companies could reconsider rates and coverage and potential home buyers could be scared off.

Peggy and Phil Morrill have lived in their Clayton home for nearly 50 years. They replaced the old wood-shingle roof with asphalt and the home only has one large pine tree with branches trimmed high. To them, the "high risk" label for their suburban neighborhood seems absurd.

"I feel it's unjust for Clayton because it really isn't that way," Peggy said. "I don't believe that's a true picture."

"I think we need to look at that -- I wouldn't believe it right now," Phil said. "I wouldn't feel comfortable believing that at the moment."

The "Fire Factor" operators say it's all meant to give the public more information. They say it's data that insurance companies already have and it's time consumers had access as well.

The "Fire Factor" database will soon be connected to Realtor.com as a service to those searching for houses. It is part of a larger website called "Risk Factor" which also includes flood danger. They can be viewed at https://riskfactor.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire suspends burn permits in drought-parched NorCal counties

Cal Fire has issued a burn permit suspension for areas within its jurisdiction in Napa, Solano, Lake, Yolo and Colusa counties in anticipation of increased fire danger due to the ongoing drought, warmer temperatures, a reduced snowpack and the continued threat that climate change has had on California. Effective Monday, all residential outdoor burning of landscaping debris such as leaves and branches will be banned within the State Responsibility Areas in the five counties. Cal Fire will still be allowing and requiring permits in the State Responsibility Area in Sonoma County. Burn permits in other areas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Windy, dry weather raises wildfire risk across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Windy and dry conditions pose an increased risk of wildfires Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.Forecasters say the fire danger will go up as strong winds engulf the Bay Area beginning Thursday, drying already arid land and dropping relative humidity to dangerously low levels. The weather service also issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Solano County, the Carquinez Strait and the Delta that went into effect at 11 a.m. late Thursday morning.The warning extends eastward all the way to the Sierra foothills and includes the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Check Wildfire Risk of Your Home on New Website

A new tool allows residents of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, and across the United States, to check the risk of wildfire on their properties. A website called RiskFactor.com shows maps of the areas most at risk of wildfire. The map is based on the results of a new study of every home in the United States. Visitors to the website can see the risk score for their homes.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Map: Red flag warning extends into Bay Area

A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, CA
Local
California Government
pioneerpublishers.com

CCWD residential users facing 15% cut this summer

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (May 18, 2022) — April’s showers may have brought May flowers, but June’s heat will bring water restrictions – and increased fees – come July. On April 20, the Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) board approved a plan for a 15...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpix#Fire Factor
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Athena House is Closing for Good

A residential addiction treatment center in Santa Rosa will soon close for good after more than three decades. Athena House has been running a treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse for the past 33 years. Its parent company, California Human Development, has set June 30th as closing day. The company says it’s closing Athena House because of a drastically reduced number of patients served, inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation. It also cites the pandemic. The 12 employees of Athena House will all be laid off as well. The program was one of the most affordable of its kind in Sonoma County, costing about $3,000 per month. Private treatment centers in the area generally cost between $9-thousand and $15-thousand or more per month.
SANTA ROSA, CA
oaklandside.org

Yes, it’s a surge: Wastewater tests reveal high level of COVID-19 in East Bay

Earlier this month, I posted a message on social media that drew a lot of responses. The post was simple enough, encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 frequently, especially as social gatherings increase during the spring and summer months. Afterward, messages came flooding in from friends and strangers alike, letting me know that they had recently gotten COVID. Many of these were people who, like myself, are vaccinated and boosted, and have taken great care to avoid contracting the virus.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
KRON4 News

Bay Area home sales down 17%, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area home sales are down approximately 17% from last year, according to a report by RE/MAX or Real Estate Maximums, which is an American international real estate company. The report said there were 4,099 housing transactions in April 2022 compared to 4,952 in April 2021 — a difference of 853 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Have A Plan To Get Out’: New Survey Shows Several Greater Sacramento-Area Cities Have High Fire Risk

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new survey shows California’s fire risk is growing, and several communities in the Greater Sacramento region are being singled out for the danger posed by wildfires. New maps show the fire risk and allow people to see just how much fire danger is in their neighborhood. One local community has some of the highest fire risk in the state. Nearly every year, fires burn dangerously close to the Yolo County town of Winters. “There’s been fires that have come down from the north with the north winds, there’s been fires that have come up from the south,” said Tanya...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area food bank takes fundraising 'Back to the Future'

CONCORD (KPIX) -- The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano held their annual fundraiser Thursday night at West Wind Solano Drive-In in Concord. The movie they showed: "Back to the Future Part II." It was especiallly fitting as so many  living with food insecurity wish they could go back to a time when a trip to the grocery store wasn't so expensive."The most vulnerable in our communities are impacted even more. Most of us don't have to choose whether to put food on the table or to buy gasoline," said Joel Sjostrom, the food bank's CEO.In April, food prices...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek prohibits single-use utensils unless requested by customer

WALNUT CREEK -- Single-use utensils, food accessories and condiment packets will only be provided to those who request them in Walnut Creek after city officials approved an ordinance Tuesday intended to reduce waste. The Walnut Creek City Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance identical to 2021's Assembly Bill 1276, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in October. Local governments are required to begin enforcing the law by June 1. The law prohibits restaurants and other entities that sell food from providing single-use utensils and other foodware like cups, straws and stirrers unless a customer asks for them....
WALNUT CREEK, CA
indybay.org

Discover the Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County, California

On this day in May 1848, the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. died very mysteriously and was buried the same day near the front entrance of Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, California. At dawn of the turn of the 21st century, a renaissance toward considering equity and inclusion was nurtured...
indybay.org

Handmaids and Hangers at Bay Area Bans Off Our Bodies Protests

In San Jose, Jack Owicki, Probonophoto.org, in Oakland, Mishaa DeGraw, ProbonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographers. Top photo is of San Jose demo. In the San Francisco Bay Area cities of Oakland and San Jose people donned costumes and carried hand crafted signs expressing anger over the wave of abortion bans and restrictions on the horizon and in the here and now. Bans Off Our Bodies / Women's March national organization nixed use of certain symbols but....nevermind.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle fire ignites brush along I-580 at Altamont Pass

LIVERMORE -- A car fire on westbound I-580 at the Altamont Pass in Livermore triggered a brush fire early Wednesday evening, according to officials.KPIX 5 meteorologist Paul Heggen tweeted an image from the Highland Peak PG&E camera that showed smoke rising from the area at around 5:30 p.m.According to reports, authorities said Cal Fire engines had responded to a four-acre vegetation fire that had been started by a car fire on westbound I-580 in the area.Authorities later confirmed that a car fire east of North Flynn Road on westbound I-580 in Livermore had shut down the right lane. The 511.org Twitter account posted about the fire shortly after 6 p.m. The so-called Pass Fire grew to about 66 acres before forward progress was stopped, according to reports. The fire broke out very near to where another brush fire burned over the weekend.That fire was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday and appeared to have been started from a vehicle or some sort of machinery, according to Cal Fire.  That fire grew to approximately 132 acres and severely impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in the area, authorities said.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy