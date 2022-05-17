ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Girls Lacrosse: Crestwood tops Pittston Area

By Staff report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U02rx_0fgRzorg00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Top-seeded Crestwood defeated Pittston Area 20-8 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse quarterfinals.

Isabell Caporuscio led the Comets with 8 goals and four assits, while Julia Glowacki chipped in four goals and 2 assists.

Also scoring for Crestwood were Grace Pasternick (1 goal, 3 assists), Hannah Ziegler (2 goals, 4 assists), Emma Domzalski (1 goal), Katlyn Bozinko (1 goal), Ella Novelli (1 goal), Ella Panzik (1 goal), Mia Costello (1 goal) and Olivia Jardine (1 assist).

Morgan Koons had six saves in goal for the Comets, while Ainsley Webby added another four.

Pittston Area was led by Mia Marriggi with five goals. Ashlynn Selden, Catherine Zaladonis and Danielle Whitman all chipped in one goal each.

Sophia Montagna had nine saves in goal for the Patriots.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittston, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittston, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mia Costello
skooknews.com

Marian Catholic Names New Boys Basketball Head Coach

On Wednesday, Marian Catholic High School named Scott Murphy as its new Head Boys’ Basketball Coach. Coach Murphy brings over a decade of coaching experience, including being an assistant coach for six seasons at North Schuylkill from 2010-2015, in Division 1 of the Schuylkill League competing against perennial powers Blue Mountain and Pottsville.
POTTSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crestwood#Comet#Pittston Area#Patriots
skooknews.com

Schuylkill League Softball and Baseball Playoff Results

The Championships are set for the Schuylkill League High School Baseball and Softball Championships. Blue Mountain will face Tri-Valley at Blue Mountain on Wednesday night at 6:00pm for the Schuylkill League Softball Championship. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Baseball. Blue Mountain - 11 Tri-Valley - 1 Pine Grove - 1 Panther Valley - 0.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Troy Jr/Sr High School Prom

On Saturday, May 14th the Troy Sale Barn was transformed into the Enchanted Forrest for the 2022, Troy Jr/Sr High School Prom. It was a magical setting the stage had elegant trees, flowers and lighting, with a candy bar, snack bar, and music by local DJ Shane Wilbur. I had...
TROY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Leader

LCTA, Lions partner to install new bus stop benches

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority or LCTA partnered with the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club to install benches outside two senior living centers in the city. The two organizations installed benches last week in front of B’nai B’rith Senior Apartments on East Northampton Street and Valley View Terrace on...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Piano student Tatiana Schlifka accepts 10-Year Award, Paderewski Medal

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Tatiana Schlifka of Dallas was recently awarded the prestigious 10-Year Award and Paderewski Medal for performing in the National Piano Playing Auditions for the past decade. The American College of Musicians sponsors this annual event held throughout the United States and...
DALLAS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport School Board votes to close Thaddeus Stevens Primary School

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Area School Board voted to close Thaddeus Stevens Primary School in a meeting on May 17. The 96-year-old school will close its doors June 30. The plan is to redistribute students among the three remaining primary schools in the district. School Superintendent Timothy Bowers said a lot of work has already been done in that regard, and parents should know where their students are going...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy