ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Phil Jackson pushing for a LeBron James trade from the Los Angeles Lakers?

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zscor_0fgRzV2l00

There’s absolutely no way the Los Angeles Lakers will look into a LeBron James trade this summer, right? Absolutely no way. RIGHT?

Well, there’s some information coming out of Southern California that four-time champion Lakers head coach Phil Jackson could very well be pushing for this behind the scenes. Given that he’s a consultant in the Lakers’ search for a new head coach , this is something we shouldn’t take lightly.

“I’ve heard that Phil would like LeBron traded,” Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times told The Doug Gottlieb Show . I’ve just heard that, but I’ve got nothing to back that up. No on-the-record stuff to back that up. I do know that Phil would like to keep Westbrook and try to make that work with him.”

This is interesting in that earlier on Monday it was noted that Russell Westbrook is now more likely to remain a member of the Lakers than he was earlier in the offseason.

Initially, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Los Angeles would move off him after one disappointing season that saw the team lose 49 games. But Russ isn’t the story here. It’s all about Lebron James and his future with the Lakers.

There’s a major backdrop to all of this, too. King James is eligible to sign a super-max contract extension this offseason. If he doesn’t do that, the four-time NBA champion would become a free agent in the summer of 2023 — furthering rumors that he might end up leaving the Lakers to finish out his career .

Related: Los Angeles Lakers updated rumors

Los Angeles Lakers push back against idea LeBron James is running the show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y68ra_0fgRzV2l00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Rob Pelinka and Co. were inactive ahead of the February 10 NBA trade deadline. At that point, there were rumors that the brass was attempting to send the all-time great a message . He spearheaded the trade for Westbrook and other veterans last summer, moves that provided to be disasters.

In talking about this, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss firmly denied that James and his agent over at Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, were running the show in Southern California.

“Are they running the team? No, no, not at all. I am controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. I’m held accountable for every decision that’s made here.”

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss on LeBron James

Even before the Lakers finished up shop on a disastrous 2021-22 season, Buss reportedly held a meeting with James’ “chaos agents” to have a frank conversation about their roles . Whatever that means is anyone’s best guess. But it’s become clear that tension is growing between all sides .

Related: Updated NBA trade rumors

Does Phil Jackson have input on a potential LeBron James trade?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxmT4_0fgRzV2l00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s obviously been rumors in the past that Buss and Jackson have seen one another romantically. Their presence together within the confines of the Southern California nightlife has added to this. Buss touched on that recently while both denying that their relationship is romantic and acknowledging that Jackson has some sway.

“People see us around town, we have breakfast, lunch, dinner, whatever … it’s not anything romantic. He’s somebody that knows this environment and knows the challenges I have and wants to see the Lakers successful. So he’s somebody I know doesn’t have any other agenda than for the Lakers to be successful, so he’s somebody that I can lean on.”

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss on relationship with Phil Jackson

The matriarch of the Lakers’ organization went on to say that she trusts Jackso and her “relationship with him is as good as it’s ever been.”

There’s a lot of moving parts here. The Lakers are not serious title contenders with their roster in its current iteration. The Russell Westbrook contract is more of a deterrent when it comes to roster-building. Anthony Davis is an injury-plagued enigma.

Meanwhile, rumors about a potential LeBron James trade will not die down until he either signs an extension with the Lakers or opts to hit free agency in the summer of 2023.

Welcome to the new version of the Showtime Lakers. It’s going to be something else once the summer comes calling. And if that does include a Lebron James trade, the game’s most-popular player will once again control the news cycle around the Association.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
fadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Destroyed Stephen A. Smith For Saying Jimmy Butler Is A Perimeter Shooter: “I Think That’s The First Time I’ve Heard Someone Describe Jimmy Butler As A Perimeter Shooter.”

It goes without saying that JJ Redick has quickly become one of the most popular analysts on ESPN's First Take. Redick, who retired last season from the NBA, has transitioned into becoming an NBA analyst and has done a fantastic job so far. His insightful analysis, plus his ability to...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Would Welcome This Blockbuster Trade: D'Angelo Russell And Patrick Beverley For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And 2025 First Round Pick

There is no way to tell where Russell Westbrook will end up next season, there are signs that the Lakers might run it back and give it another shot with the point guard. However, the reigning sentiment since almost halfway through this regular season has been that he won't be on the roster anymore, and people in the NBA universe are often suggesting potential trades for the former MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Patrick Beverley tries to recruit LeBron James to Minnesota: ‘The taxes are much, much lower than L.A.’

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley made a lot of news on Monday morning when he was a guest on a popular sports news program. During his time on the air, Beverley condemned Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul for failing to deliver in his team’s series against the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns lost to the Mavericks in embarrassing fashion in Game 7 of their series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman On Guarding Magic Johnson After HIV Diagnosis: "I Couldn't Care Less If The Guy I'm Guarding Has HIV. I'm Going To Slam Him Anyways."

When Magic Johnson announced he had HIV, the NBA world didn't know how to react. His colleagues had a hard time trying to figure out what to do or what Magic should do with his career. He received a lot of criticism, mostly due to the misinformation about the disease, which led Magic to retire from the game for the first time.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
James
Person
Russ
Person
Kyrie Irving
The Spun

Look: Bronny James' Prom Photos Are Going Viral

Kids are growing up fast these days. Bronny James, the oldest son of legendary NBA star LeBron James, attended his high school's prom this week. The Sierra Canyon basketball player shared photos of himself and his prom date on social media. Bronny is now trending on Twitter. LeBron has said...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Los Angeles Times#The Doug Gottlieb Show
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says The Warriors Want Andrew Wiggins To Dunk On People, Yell, And Just Get A Tech One Time

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have one of the best all-around teams in the NBA. Their starting lineup alone has four different players who have been All-Stars. Andrew Wiggins was the latest player from the Warriors to become an All-Star this year. Wiggins has become a very solid player for the Warriors on both ends of the court. But Stephen Curry and the Warriors want to see more from Wiggins.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Suns coach Monty Williams fires back at Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley over Chris Paul criticism

Patrick Beverley attracted a great deal of attention on Monday for his harsh criticism of Chris Paul, and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had a strong response. During his appearance as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Beverley unloaded on Paul for being a poor defender . The Minnesota Timberwolves guard said Williams should have benched Paul during the Suns’ blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Posts A Viral Photo Of What James Harden Would Look Like After 2 Months In Cancun

The NBA fanbase loves only two things they love as much as basketball, trash-talking and memes. Jokes at the expense of players that underperform, especially stars, are all over social media platforms, with fans getting into heated arguments in the comments over some truly ridiculous jokes. And certain players are often targeted a lot more than others. Chris Paul is the latest example of a big NBA star receiving a lot of slander for their performances.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy