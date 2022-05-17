ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Doyle McManus: Ron DeSantis is setting the agenda for the GOP, and Democrats should worry

By Doyle McManus Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zg6XH_0fgRz1tS00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The most intriguing politician in the Republican Party is an uncharismatic governor who’s trying to make the GOP’s culture war appealing to suburban mothers.

Ron DeSantis, the 43-year-old governor of Florida, has been on a tear. Originally a tea party-style fiscal conservative, he’s embraced a series of hard-edged positions that have boosted him into second place in early — OK, way-too-early — polls for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. (First place is still occupied by former President Donald Trump.)

“He’s taken on the left more aggressively than any U.S. governor in modern history,” Fox News pundit Laura Ingraham enthused last month when she devoted an entire hour of her prime-time program to DeSantis.

“I don’t know if it’s by luck or by smarts, but that guy has a gift for framing issues and finding the right enemies,” said Republican strategist Scott Jennings, a longtime adviser to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Republican pollster Whit Ayres offered a more succinct explanation: “He’s Trump without the craziness.”

DeSantis broke into national prominence early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when he became the nation’s most powerful opponent of lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Some states, like California, kept schools closed for a full year or more; DeSantis ordered Florida’s schools to reopen in August 2020 and threatened to withhold money from districts that rebelled.

It was something of a gamble. Florida’s death rate from COVID-19 rose more steeply than those of states with tougher regulations. But many parents were grateful that they could send their children to school. Many businesses were grateful too; DeSantis allowed them to remain open.

The governor took the scientific debate over vaccine mandates and turned it into a high-visibility political cause.

”Florida chose freedom over Fauci-ism,” he declared.

The results weren’t as clear as he sometimes claimed; Florida’s economy has grown more slowly than California’s over the last two years. But DeSantis moved on to other targets.

He ordered state agencies to audit businesses to determine whether their workers were in the country legally.

He passed another law limiting what schools can teach about racism and other painful aspects of American history, and launched a state review that banned several math textbooks for purported political content.

And, most recently, he signed a bill banning discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in the first four years of elementary school, and potentially limiting the subjects in higher grades — the act that opponents dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

When the CEO of the Walt Disney Co., under pressure from employees, declared that the company would fight to repeal the bill, DeSantis retaliated. He pushed through a bill to strip Disney World, the company’s giant amusement park near Orlando, of its special tax status, which had given Disney broad authority over its holdings.

The episode reflected three of DeSantis’ political strengths.

One is framing: In the governor’s telling, his restrictions on teaching are about parents’ rights, not animus toward LGBTQ rights. The law’s official name is the “Parental Rights in Education Act,” not “Don’t Say Gay.”

Republican strategists believe DeSantis’ description appeals to parents of young children, including suburban parents who voted against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

A Fox News poll this month reported that 55% of voters said they agreed with a ban on teaching about sexual orientation in the early grades, with even larger majorities among parents and Latino voters.

A second strength is DeSantis’ readiness to attack business leaders when they oppose him. He has denounced not only Disney executives but social media companies as part of a cultural elite whose values are far different from those of his voters.

That’s made some traditional Republicans nervous.

“He’s gone too far in attacking Disney, especially on the tax district,” a GOP lobbyist told me, refusing to be quoted by name. “That could cost him some support.”

It may be worth noting, though, that DeSantis has confined his attacks on business largely to firms not headquartered in Florida — and that Disney World, one of the state’s largest employers, is unlikely to move.

DeSantis’ third quality has been his relentless search for new causes to champion in an expanding culture war.

“Having that sort of feel for timing and when to jump on issues is hard to teach,” Jennings said. “DeSantis clearly gets it.”

That, more than any other factor, has distinguished him from Trump. Since 2020, the former president has seemed stuck in an endless loop of grievances about the presidential election, which he claims (without evidence) was stolen from him.

DeSantis has moved beyond 2020 to define Republicans’ agenda for 2022 — and probably 2024. He has never directly confronted Trump, but he hasn’t needed to. He’s outflanked him.

Whether he intends to run or not, he’s already built the foundation he’d need to seek the GOP nomination. He’s canny, hardworking, relentless and often ruthless — a populist without Trump’s self-defeating flaws.

Democrats should be worried.

Doyle McManus is a Washington columnist for the Los Angeles Times and director of the journalism program at Georgetown University.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Final Result Of Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In Race For PA Senate Seat May Take Weeks – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Jennings
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Doyle Mcmanus
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Economy#Gop#The Republican Party#Fox News#Republican#Senate
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy